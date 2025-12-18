As AI vendor race competition heats up, Gartner, Inc.,has identified the Companies to Beat in nearly 30 AI technology races across five categories.

“An assessment is performed by teams of expert analysts who analyze Gartner market data and collaborate to establish Gartner's opinions. Analysts consider a variety of data and information sources, including, but not limited to, interactions with end-users and vendors, peer review, public data, Gartner proprietary data and analysts' own explorations on the market,” said Bradley.“As these fast-moving AI Vendor Races evolve, Gartner's coverage, assessment, insights, and advice on how to compete will evolve in concert, and different vendors can become the Company to Beat.”

The Companies to Beat in the AI Vendor Race segments are broken into five categories:



Data & Infrastructure: including leaders in AI data platforms, custom AI silicon, enterprise AI infrastructure services, and more

Model & Agentic: including leaders in agentic AI platforms, autonomous software engineering agents, AI LLM models, and more

Cybersecurity: including leaders in AI security platforms, Deepfake detection, AI-powered advanced cyber deception, and more

Solutions: including leaders in CRM AI, Earth intelligence, enterprisewide AI, and more Industry: including leaders in manufacturing AI, AI in healthcare providers, AI in telecom mobile and networks and services, and more

Some of the Companies to Beat in highlighted AI segments include:

Google is the Company to Beat in the Enterprise Agentic AI Platforms Race

Gartner analysts said that Google's integrated AI agent tech stack (spanning advanced reasoning models, protocols and infrastructure), scalable enterprise adoption support, and use of Google Deepmind to invest in key AI disruptors make it the Company to Beat in enterprise agentic AI because it outpaces competition in vision and innovation.

Competitors can invest in model innovation and scalability features to future-proof offerings and close the gap. The next generation of AI agents will be ecosystems of expert agents providing deeply specialized automation. Though Google will play a key role at the model level, it hasn't taken major steps to build expert agents capable of solving specialized business problems. This presents an opportunity for enterprise application companies and domain-specialized AI agent startups to gain market share and agent deployment footprint within the enterprise.

Palo Alto Networks is the Company to Beat in the AI Security Platforms Race

Palo Alto Networks' broad security portfolio, acquisition strategy (such as with Protect AI and the pending acquisition of CyberArk), extensive installed base and robust distribution channels make it the Company to Beat in the AI security platforms race (see Figure 2). Competitors can close the gap with AI innovation and AI services' native controls. Palo Alto Networks has positioned itself as a significant contributor of AI security research by uniquely combining deep in-house expertise with crowdsourced and open-source avenues.

The AI security platform race competitors include vendors that provide a consolidated platform to secure both third-party AI applications and custom-built AI applications, including AI agents. This is a fast-moving race. Over the past year, venture capital investments, security startup pivots, adjacent-market entrants and M&A activities have intensified competition.

Microsoft is the Company to Beat in the Enterprisewide AI Race

Microsoft's partner and platform ecosystem, control of enterprise work surfaces, ability to capture enterprise data, extensible AI tools and the Microsoft Agent 365 governance platform make it the Company to Beat in Enterprisewide AI (see Figure 3). The company's extensive presence across enterprise applications and infrastructures allows it to more easily integrate AI across clients' back and front end.

Competitors with agentic orchestration, sovereign/edge AI, and outcome-based pricing models can catch up. However, unlike other AI market segment races, enterprisewide AI is relatively less dynamic and more open to market behemoths over startups and smaller players. Competitors should establish strategic partnerships and participate in ecosystems up and down the AI stack, rather than just developing their own AI technology.

OpenAI is the Company to Beat in LLM Provider Race

OpenAI is the frontrunner in cutting-edge large language model (LLM) research, building on the momentum established by being first to market in the LLM-enabled AI race and focusing on reasoning and agentic AI development, thereby making it the Company to Beat in LLM providers (see Figure 4). OpenAI LLMs' impact is enhanced by an unprecedented demand and adoption curve in its flagship consumer-based application, ChatGPT, with API access directly through OpenAI and Microsoft Azure cloud. It also benefits from extension in the enterprise market through embedding its GPT model family in the Microsoft applications suite.

Competitors can catch up by doubling down on enterprise-centric capabilities, wrapping their model offerings. They should focus on innovative research targeting model specialization in areas like responsible and ethical AI, model-size, modality support and vertical domain to enable enterprises to apply GenAI to use cases with full context and trust. Establish partnerships with ecosystem anchor vendors (hyperscalers, business process SaaS vendors, data management and application development platforms) interested in optimizing their GenAI and agentic stacks to provide the best outcomes and optimal costs for target customers.

