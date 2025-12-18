Reddrop Dx Announces Oversubscribed $5 Million Series Seed Round Led By Innosphere Ventures And Stout Street Capital

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- RedDrop Dx, a leader in virtually painless, automation-ready remote blood collection technology, today announced the close of its oversubscribed $5 million Series Seed financing. The round was led by Innosphere Ventures and Stout Street Capital, with participation from Breakthrough Venture Capital and several strategic angel investors.

The funding will support RedDrop Dx as it expands manufacturing capacity, accelerates commercial partnerships, and advances development of its platform for decentralized clinical trials, telehealth diagnostics, and population-scale health programs. As the digital health market increasingly moves toward vertically integrated diagnostics, RedDrop Dx is building the independent, automation-ready infrastructure that enables scalable remote blood collection across multiple clinical and commercial ecosystems.

Dirk van den Boom, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of RedDrop Dx, said,“Remote diagnostics is now scaling at enterprise levels, but blood collection has remained a persistent bottleneck. Patients want a painless, convenient alternative to traditional venipuncture, and laboratories need devices that integrate cleanly into automated, high-volume workflows. This financing allows us to expand our platform and scale production of RedDrop ONE to meet growing demand from partners deploying our technology across telehealth and chronic disease management.”

Investors highlighted RedDrop Dx's ability to remove long-standing operational friction in remote diagnostics while maintaining full compatibility with laboratory automation.

Mike Freeman, CEO of Innosphere Ventures, said,“The industry has discussed remote blood collection for years, but RedDrop Dx is among the first to truly combine ease of use with genuine lab-automation compatibility. This technology moves blood collection out of the clinic and into everyday life, which is foundational for decentralized diagnostics at scale.”

John Francis, Managing Partner at Stout Street Capital, added,“Collecting up to one milliliter of blood directly into a standardized, automation-ready collection tube is a significant technical advance. Laboratories do not need to redesign workflows or compromise on sample quality. That level of interoperability is what positions RedDrop Dx to become the industry standard for scalable, at-home blood collection.”

About RedDrop Dx

RedDrop Dx is a medical device company building the independent infrastructure for scalable remote blood collection and at-home diagnostics. The company's FDA-cleared flagship RedDrop ONE blood lancet device enables individuals to collect clinical-grade capillary blood samples into a compatible tube without a phlebotomist. Samples are collected directly into automation-compatible collection tubes, allowing clinical laboratories to process remote blood samples using existing high-throughput laboratory automation workflows without redesign.

RedDrop Dx partners with clinical laboratories, telehealth providers, life science companies, decentralized clinical trial organizations, and digital health platforms to enable decentralized diagnostics, population-scale testing, and chronic disease monitoring. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, RedDrop Dx is focused on becoming the industry standard for automation-ready, at-home blood collection infrastructure.