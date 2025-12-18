403
QC+ Announces Partnership with Renowned Qatari Chef Noof Al Marri
(MENAFN- Qatar Museums) Driving the Next Chapter of Qatar’s Culinary Story
QC Enterprises WLL (QC+) is joining forces with Chef Noof Al Marri, one of Qatar’s leading culinary figures, in a partnership built on mutual respect and a shared mission: to position Qatari gastronomy alongside the world’s most celebrated cuisines.
“At QC+, our mission is to inspire people in our local, regional, and global communities by entwining culture into their daily lives”, says Kirstin Mearns, CEO of QC+, “our role is to celebrate and amplify Qatar’s creativity, and share it with audiences everywhere.” She adds: “Through this partnership with Chef Noof, we aspire to see Qatari cuisine – a staple of the nation’s culture – recognised and appreciated around the world as it is at home.”
QC+ brings to the partnership its MICHELIN-recognised hospitality expertise, alongside a full-service culinary and catering capability, supporting Chef Noof in scaling her vision across curated dining experiences and global cultural activations. Bringing together Chef Noof’s distinctive culinary expertise with QC+’s operational, creative, and hospitality infrastructure.
Chef Noof, whose Desert Rose Café is also MICHELIN selected, is known for her culturally rooted yet contemporary and innovative approach to food. Drawing inspiration from Qatari traditions while reinterpreting them for modern audiences, her work offers a personal and expressive take on the nation’s culinary heritage, adding a new dimension to QC+’s portfolio of acclaimed dining experiences.
Chef Noof’s warmth, playfulness, and authenticity have made her a widely recognised and trusted figure in Qatar’s culinary scene. She has naturally emerged as a cultural ambassador for Qatari cuisine, representing its spirit, generosity, and evolving identity.
“Qatari cuisine represents our proud identity and heritage; it’s a reflection of our generosity and creativity”, says Chef Noof Al Marri. “What really excites me is how it’s evolving, moving confidently into the future and opening new conversations about Qatar’s place on the global culinary landscape.”
In celebration of Qatar National Day, this partnership honours Qatar’s culinary heritage and the cultural culinary identity of the nation.
