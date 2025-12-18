Skyward Specialty And Sixfold Partner To Advance AI-Powered Underwriting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, and Sixfold (“Sixfold”), an AI underwriting company transforming insurance workflows, announce a strategic partnership to accelerate the Company's progress toward fully AI-powered underwriting across its U.S.-based property and casualty lines.

This collaboration reinforces Skyward Specialty's long-standing commitment to a more data-driven, insight-rich and operationally efficient underwriting organization. Sixfold's AI platform pre-processes submissions and generates data-driven recommendations, including prioritization, appetite alignment, and risk summarization and assessment, while keeping underwriters firmly in the loop to apply their judgment and expertise, ensuring high-quality outcomes.

“We are several years into our AI-powered underwriting journey. Our focus is about elevating our people-giving underwriters stronger insights, faster access to information and liberating their time to focus on making exceptional underwriting decisions and delivering top-notch service to our broker partners,” said Andrew Robinson, Chairman and CEO of Skyward Specialty.“Our partnership with Sixfold, which is entering its second year, is another important step in this journey. The platform enhances underwriting insight, consistency, speed of analysis and response, and creates a virtuous learning loop that drives the best results while keeping human expertise at the center of underwriting decisions. This is disciplined innovation that continues to position us for outperformance, and it forms a critical part of our learning curve and early mover advantage in the AI underwriting arms race. We are determined to maintain a leadership position in our use of advanced technology to serve the specialty insurance market, and our partnership with the team at Sixfold is a critical part of that ambition.”

Sixfold's platform is already live across six Skyward Specialty business units and more than 10 product lines, enabled by an average deployment timeline of 8 to 10 weeks. This level of speed-to-market is a testament to Sixfold's technology and implementation discipline, and it reflects Skyward Specialty's ability to rapidly integrate high-impact innovation across the enterprise.

“After the initial pilot, Skyward's first team went live in just ten weeks and immediately started scaling from there,” said Alex Schmelkin, Founder and CEO of Sixfold.“Skyward underwriters use Sixfold daily, allowing them to enhance their expertise, reduce manual tasks and ensure consistency, giving Skyward a real competitive advantage. This is what competing in 2026 looks like-and Skyward Specialty is already there.”

About Sixfold

Sixfold is the AI brain that keeps underwriting in motion for leading P&C and L&H insurers. Built for underwriting from day one, the platform combines appetite-aligned insights with autonomous agents that clear bottlenecks and handle admin work. Underwriters process more submissions, generate higher GWP, and focus on judgment calls and broker relationships.

Learn more:

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (Nasdaq: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through nine underwriting divisions – Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Industry Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Great Midwest Insurance Company, Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.

