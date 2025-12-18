403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuela Rejects Trump Maritime Blockade Order
(MENAFN) Venezuela on Wednesday forcefully condemned an order by U.S. President Donald Trump authorizing a maritime blockade, calling the move dangerous, unlawful, and a direct breach of international norms.
The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) said in a statement issued a day after the order that Washington’s action violates the principles of free trade and freedom of navigation. The party argued that the real objective behind the escalation is to seize Venezuela’s vast energy and natural resources.
Venezuela will not tolerate foreign intervention, the statement said, vowing to defend national sovereignty against what it described as colonial and imperial aggression.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said the U.S. decision reflected mounting "desperation," and dismissed Trump’s announcement as "delusional."
Padrino stressed that the Caribbean Sea is governed by international law ensuring freedom of navigation, cooperation, and commerce, rejecting any claim that it falls under the exclusive authority of a single nation.
"The president of the United States has said that we are the thieves of the oil that lies beneath our soil. That is completely incoherent," said the official.
According to Padrino, the situation has laid bare Washington’s intentions before the global community, asserting that rising pressure and hostility toward Caracas are driven by a desire to take control of Venezuelan oil reserves.
He warned that what he called Washington’s unlawful behavior threatens stability across Latin America and the Caribbean and endangers global energy security by undermining core principles of international law.
Also on Wednesday, thousands of Venezuelans gathered in Caracas to denounce "the U.S. threats" of a naval blockade, rallying in defense of national sovereignty.
Caracas Mayor Carmen Melendez addressed the crowd, warning of a perilous escalation and urging unity among organized communities.
"All communes must speak out against these violent threats by those who see themselves as supremacist rulers of the world," Melendez said, adding that defending the country is a collective responsibility.
Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called on the United Nations to promote peaceful dialogue and prevent the United States from launching a war against Venezuela.
The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) said in a statement issued a day after the order that Washington’s action violates the principles of free trade and freedom of navigation. The party argued that the real objective behind the escalation is to seize Venezuela’s vast energy and natural resources.
Venezuela will not tolerate foreign intervention, the statement said, vowing to defend national sovereignty against what it described as colonial and imperial aggression.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said the U.S. decision reflected mounting "desperation," and dismissed Trump’s announcement as "delusional."
Padrino stressed that the Caribbean Sea is governed by international law ensuring freedom of navigation, cooperation, and commerce, rejecting any claim that it falls under the exclusive authority of a single nation.
"The president of the United States has said that we are the thieves of the oil that lies beneath our soil. That is completely incoherent," said the official.
According to Padrino, the situation has laid bare Washington’s intentions before the global community, asserting that rising pressure and hostility toward Caracas are driven by a desire to take control of Venezuelan oil reserves.
He warned that what he called Washington’s unlawful behavior threatens stability across Latin America and the Caribbean and endangers global energy security by undermining core principles of international law.
Also on Wednesday, thousands of Venezuelans gathered in Caracas to denounce "the U.S. threats" of a naval blockade, rallying in defense of national sovereignty.
Caracas Mayor Carmen Melendez addressed the crowd, warning of a perilous escalation and urging unity among organized communities.
"All communes must speak out against these violent threats by those who see themselves as supremacist rulers of the world," Melendez said, adding that defending the country is a collective responsibility.
Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called on the United Nations to promote peaceful dialogue and prevent the United States from launching a war against Venezuela.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment