Edible Garden Begins Shipping Integrated Herb Program To Weis Markets

Expansion Strengthens Presence Across the Mid-Atlantic

BELVIDERE, NJ, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that it has begun shipping its fresh potted herbs, hydroponic basil, and cut herb varieties to Weis Markets, further expanding Edible Garden's retail footprint and reinforcing the Company's strategic focus on regional growth and sustainability-driven partnerships.

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 204 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia. The retailer's central location places it in close proximity to Edible Garden's Belvidere, New Jersey greenhouse, helping minimize food miles while supporting Weis Markets' focus on freshness, operational efficiency, and responsible sourcing.

Under the expanded relationship, Edible Garden will now manage a fully integrated fresh herb program for Weis Markets, marking a significant expansion from a previous limited-scale offering. The comprehensive program includes fresh potted living herbs, hydroponic basil, and cut herb varieties, supported by Edible Garden's proprietary basil displays and fresh herb racks, which are designed to enhance in-store presentation, extend shelf life, and reduce food waste. Distribution will be executed through a direct-to-distribution-center (“Direct to DC”) program, further strengthening supply chain efficiency and consistency across Weis Markets' store network.

“Expanding our relationship with Weis Markets further strengthens our presence across key East Coast and Mid-Atlantic markets while addressing growing consumer demand for organic, better-for-you, and sustainably produced fresh herbs,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“Weis Markets' regional scale, long operating history, and centralized distribution model make them a strong partner as we continue executing our disciplined growth strategy. By leveraging our proprietary growing systems and in-store technologies, we help improve product performance, maintain consistent quality at retail, and reduce food waste, all while keeping food miles low through our proximity to their core markets.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at .

For Pulp products, visit .

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit .

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit



Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“look forward,”“objective,”“plan,”“seek,”“strategy,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

