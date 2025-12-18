DGR Systems Joins Pure Storage Partner Program To Accelerate Data Modernization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DGR Systems, LLC is pleased to announce its acceptance into the Pure Storage Partner Program. This strategic milestone allows DGR Systems to expand its Digital Foundations offerings by delivering the "Modern Data Experience" empowering clients with storage solutions that are automated, effective, and "evergreen."

By joining the Pure Storage ecosystem, DGR Systems gains direct access to the industry's most advanced all-flash storage portfolio, including FlashArrayTM, FlashBladeTM, and Portworx® for container management. This partnership enables DGR Systems to architect high-performance, sustainable data environments that reduce complexity and eliminate the traditional "forklift upgrade" cycle that plagues many IT departments.

The addition of Pure Storage is a natural evolution of DGR Systems' commitment to providing best-of-breed infrastructure. This allows the company to address critical customer demands for ransomware recovery, AI-ready infrastructure, and hybrid cloud agility with greater speed and reliability.

"Our acceptance into the Pure Storage Partner Program is a key step in our mission to build resilient, future-ready platforms for our clients," said Steve Cavendish, Vice President of Digital Foundations at DGR Systems. "Pure's philosophy of simplicity and their subscription-to-innovation model aligns perfectly with our own service delivery standards. We are committed to investing heavily in this partnership and have our sights set on achieving advanced accreditation in the coming year to bring even more value to our customers."

With this partnership, DGR Systems is now authorized to design, sell, and implement Pure Storage solutions, backed by the full support of Pure's technical and solution engineering teams.

About DGR Systems:

DGR Systems is a next-generation technology solutions integrator committed to helping organizations build scalable, secure, and future-ready digital foundations. With a focus on aligning people, processes, and technology, DGR Systems delivers measurable value through its expertise in cloud, infrastructure, security, and professional services.

For more information on DGR Systems and its Digital Foundations offerings, visit