Majid Al Futtaim and ne’ma – the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative to Halve Food Loss and Waste in the UAE by 2030
(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE, 18 December 2025 – Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ne’ma – the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, to propel the UAE toward its target of halving food loss and waste by 2030, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to its circularity efforts.
This MoU marks a significant step in mobilising private-sector collaboration in support of the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy and commitment to building a sustainable, circular economy. Through this partnership, Majid Al Futtaim will share operational data and deep sector expertise from across its retail, hospitality, and food and beverage network to support the UAE Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study, the country’s first joint national measurement effort designed to produce a comprehensive evidence base for targeted intervention across the entire value chain. This study is a foundational piece of the country’s plan to tackle food loss and waste at scale.
In addition to data sharing, both partners will work together on nationwide awareness campaigns, food rescue efforts, and behavioural change programs to encourage responsible consumption and improve waste management practices across the UAE. The partnership will also see both parties co-designing practical, scalable solutions across the Group’s businesses and operations to further reduce food loss and waste at every stage of the value chain.
Commenting on this partnership, Ziad Chalhoub, Chief Financial Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said: “Changing the way we produce, consume, and value food is one of the biggest sustainability challenges out there—but it’s one we can absolutely tackle. At Majid Al Futtaim, sustainability is more than a principle—it’s the foundation of how we operate. Our circularity efforts, from reducing waste to creating closed-loop systems, are in line with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030, driving a resource-smart future and reinforcing our commitment to national sustainability goals. Through our partnership with Emirates Foundation and the ne’ma initiative, we’re showing how the private sector can make a real difference—boosting food security and creating a resource-smart future for generations to come.”
H.E. Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said:
“Reducing food loss and waste is a national priority at the core of the UAE’s food security agenda. Through the ne’ma initiative, we are translating national directions into coordinated, evidence-based efforts that bring together government, the business sector, and society under a shared goal. Our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim represents the level of leadership required across the various stages of the value chain to drive a shift in consumption patterns, strengthen measurement mechanisms, and accelerate progress toward achieving the target of halving food loss and waste by 2030.”
Majid Al Futtaim has long embedded environmental stewardship into its business, guided by long-term decarbonisation and water stewardship goals. Across its diverse retail, properties, and leisure portfolio, the company has introduced wide-ranging initiatives to reduce waste, improve resource efficiency, and advance sustainable sourcing practices.
ne’ma – the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative - was established in response to the call to action from the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to reduce food loss and waste nationwide. ne’ma serves as the national platform to drive food loss and waste reduction across households, businesses, and the wider value chain. Through evidence-based research, private-sector collaboration, and community-led action, ne’ma supports the UAE’s commitment to halving food loss and waste by 2030 in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative.
