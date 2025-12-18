403
Kremlin Denies Talks on Turkish S-400 Systems
(MENAFN) Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov on Thursday rejected media claims suggesting that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the return of Russian S-400 air defense systems during their meeting in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, last week.
"That topic was not on the agenda," Peskov clarified during a press conference in Moscow, referring to the encounter between Putin and Erdogan held on the sidelines of the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat.
In 2017, Türkiye acquired four S-400 air defense systems from Russia for $2.5 billion. Following this purchase, Washington demanded that Ankara replace the Russian systems with American Patriot missiles. When Türkiye declined, the US expelled it from the F-35 fighter jet program.
Regarding the situation in Venezuela, Peskov highlighted that Caracas is a close ally and partner of Russia.
"Venezuela is our ally, our partner; we maintain constant contacts, including contacts at the highest level," he stated, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro recently held a telephone conversation.
Peskov also underlined that Moscow views the growing tensions surrounding Venezuela as potentially very perilous.
"We see an escalation of tensions in the (Latin American) region; we consider it potentially very dangerous," he reiterated.
