403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany's Export Outlook Remains in Red
(MENAFN) German exporters registered a marginal improvement in confidence this month, yet industry sentiment continues languishing in negative territory as 2025 concludes with lackluster trade performance, the Munich-based ifo Institute reported Thursday.
Export sector sentiment climbed to minus 3.1 points in December, marking a modest 0.7-point month-over-month gain but signaling persistent weakness in Europe's largest economy.
Automotive and mechanical engineering industries maintained their pessimistic stance throughout December, with both sectors anticipating continued export declines in the months ahead.
"The outlook for the first quarter of 2026 is rather subdued," said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at ifo. "Any real revival in exports just isn't happening."
The food industry projects falling export volumes, though at a more moderate pace compared to November's steep drop. Meanwhile, electronic and optical equipment manufacturers remain "largely optimistic about the coming months," buoyed by anticipated global demand expansion.
Electrical equipment exporters foresee minimal growth ahead after several months of "temporary euphoria," the ifo Institute noted in its analysis.
The figures underscore mounting challenges facing German manufacturers as geopolitical tensions and weakening international demand threaten the export-dependent nation's economic recovery prospects.
Export sector sentiment climbed to minus 3.1 points in December, marking a modest 0.7-point month-over-month gain but signaling persistent weakness in Europe's largest economy.
Automotive and mechanical engineering industries maintained their pessimistic stance throughout December, with both sectors anticipating continued export declines in the months ahead.
"The outlook for the first quarter of 2026 is rather subdued," said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at ifo. "Any real revival in exports just isn't happening."
The food industry projects falling export volumes, though at a more moderate pace compared to November's steep drop. Meanwhile, electronic and optical equipment manufacturers remain "largely optimistic about the coming months," buoyed by anticipated global demand expansion.
Electrical equipment exporters foresee minimal growth ahead after several months of "temporary euphoria," the ifo Institute noted in its analysis.
The figures underscore mounting challenges facing German manufacturers as geopolitical tensions and weakening international demand threaten the export-dependent nation's economic recovery prospects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment