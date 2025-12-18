403
Fabindia partners with Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs, enabling customers to book premium ’SUV’s for just 1,000 Fabcoins
(MENAFN- Kaizzen Communications) New Delhi, 18 December 2025 | In a first-of-its-kind move that brings together sustainable mobility and conscious lifestyle rewards, Fabindia has partnered with Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs to introduce a benefit for Fabfamily members. Customers can now book premium electric SUVs using loyalty currency alone&nbs—;— just 1,000 Fabcoins, boosted to a booking value of 21,000.
This collaboration between two iconic Indian brands — both deeply rooted in sustainability and innovatio— — sets a new benchmark for how loyalty programs can deliver meaningful, real-world value far beyond traditional discounts.
A milestone in loyalty innovation
Through this partnership, Fabfamily members can now redeem their Fabcoins to book Mahi’dra’s Electric Origin SUVs, namely the BE 6 and the XEV 9e.
The offer effectively allows customers to secure a premium eSUV booking entirely through loyalty earnings, making Fabfamily one of the most generous and innovative loyalty programs in the country.
William Nanda Bissell, Managing Director, Fabindia Ltd, said: “Fabfamily was built on the belief that loyalty should create extraordinary value and not just transactional benefits. Partnering with Mahindra allows us to demonstrate that belief at its boldest: enabling our members to book an Electric Origin SUV using just 1,000 Fabcoins. ’t’s an unprecedented 21X value unlock and a proud moment for us as two Indian brands come together to promote conscious consumption, sustainable mobility and customer empowerment. For us, this reward is a signal of where modern loyalty programs are headed: towards becoming unreasonably generous, personalised and car”ng.”
Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Of–icer – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Executive Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd, said: “At Mahindra, we believe the future of mobility is not just electric, it is experiential, accessible, and deeply integrated into the lifestyle of our customers. This partnership with Fabindia is a powerful example of how two purpose-driven brands can come together to redefine ’value. It’s a step forward in democratizing eSUV ownership and creating meaningful touchpoints that go beyond the vehicle itself.”
Fabfamily: ’building India’s Most Distinctive & Generous Loyalty Ecosystem
Fabfamily is designed as a long-term lifestyle ecosystem that rewards intent, continuity and conscious choices. Key program features include:
•Earn Generously: Up to 10% back in Fabcoins on every Fabindia purchase.
•Secure-Now, Redeem-Later: Members can lock an eSUV booking with 400 Fabcoins and complete the balance over time. Once 1,000 Fabcoins are accumulated, the booking is auto-processed.
•Partner Multipliers: Premium brand collaborations, including The Oberoi Hotels & Resorts and Indian Accent, offering up to 30X value on Fabcoin redemption.
•Cause Contributions: The ability to donate Fabcoins towards WWF-India and the Centre for Science & Environment; because generosity works both ways.
•FabONE: Concierge services that enrich the customer journey.
•Gentle Tier Migration: A unique “single-tier downgrade” policy makes retaining status easier and more customer-friendly.
Fabfamily’s latest evolution is built on choice architecture, emotional loyalty and long-term affinity moving beyond points-for-discounts into high-utility, high-experience, life-enhancing rewards.
