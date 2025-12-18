Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greece's SYRIZA Removes MEP After Attacking Journalist

2025-12-18 07:49:07
(MENAFN) Greece's primary opposition force, SYRIZA (Coalition of the Radical Left), took decisive action Wednesday by removing European Parliament Member Nikos Pappas from its parliamentary delegation following a physical attack on a member of the press.

Party leader Sokratis Famellos moved swiftly to strip Pappas of his European Parliament group membership over what officials characterized as inappropriate behavior, according to an official party statement.

"SYRIZA President Sokratis Famellos has removed SYRIZA MEP Nikos Pappas from the party's EP group due to his unacceptable conduct," the statement read.

SYRIZA has launched formal disciplinary proceedings that could result in Pappas' complete removal from party membership, sources confirmed.

In statements carried by Greek media outlets, Pappas acknowledged the Strasbourg incident, confirming he physically struck a journalist and voicing remorse over the confrontation.

The scandal marks a significant crisis for the left-wing opposition party as it grapples with internal accountability amid mounting public scrutiny.

