403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tokyo Stocks End Thursday Lower
(MENAFN) Tokyo equities tumbled Thursday as dominant technology stocks dragged down indices following mounting anxiety about the future of colossal artificial intelligence (AI) capital deployment in the United States.
The 225-component Nikkei Stock Average closed 510.78 points lower, representing a 1.03 percent decline from Wednesday's close, settling at 49,001.50. The wider Topix index shed 12.50 points, dropping 0.37 percent to finish at 3,356.89.
Losses across the Prime Market were predominantly driven by nonferrous metal, electric appliance, and machinery sector stocks.
The Nikkei momentarily plummeted over 800 points following a sharp overnight collapse in the tech-concentrated U.S. Nasdaq index, triggered by reports that Oracle Corp. would not secure financing from its primary backer, Blue Owl Capital Inc., for a proposed $10 billion data center initiative.
Despite Oracle reportedly maintaining the project timeline remains unchanged, the revelation intensified concerns about an AI market bubble, with market participants increasingly cautious that data center investment levels may have reached unsustainable heights, analysts indicated.
The 225-component Nikkei Stock Average closed 510.78 points lower, representing a 1.03 percent decline from Wednesday's close, settling at 49,001.50. The wider Topix index shed 12.50 points, dropping 0.37 percent to finish at 3,356.89.
Losses across the Prime Market were predominantly driven by nonferrous metal, electric appliance, and machinery sector stocks.
The Nikkei momentarily plummeted over 800 points following a sharp overnight collapse in the tech-concentrated U.S. Nasdaq index, triggered by reports that Oracle Corp. would not secure financing from its primary backer, Blue Owl Capital Inc., for a proposed $10 billion data center initiative.
Despite Oracle reportedly maintaining the project timeline remains unchanged, the revelation intensified concerns about an AI market bubble, with market participants increasingly cautious that data center investment levels may have reached unsustainable heights, analysts indicated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment