Israel Seeks “Security-Based Agreement” with Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated on Wednesday that, despite Israel’s continued presence on Syrian land, his nation is pursuing a “security-based agreement” with the government in Damascus and has no intention of territorial expansion.
In an interview with a Saudi-owned news outlet, headquartered in Dubai, Saar suggested that a prospective accord between Tel Aviv and Damascus could offer advantages for both parties. “We have never had territorial ambitions in Syria; otherwise, we could have taken more land,” he emphasized.
After the Dec. 8, 2024, removal of Syria’s Baath regime, Israel increased its occupation in southern Syria and carried out airstrikes targeting the remaining military installations of the regime. Saar defended Israel’s presence by arguing that it is designed to prevent Syrian territory from being used as a staging ground for attacks.
Despite repeated international demands for withdrawal, Israeli forces have extended their occupation in the Golan Heights—part of Syrian territory—reaching up to 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) from Damascus.
Saar also highlighted Israel’s intention to normalize ties with Lebanon, even though cross-border hostilities continued following the Nov. 27, 2024, ceasefire. He noted that achieving this normalization would necessitate the “elimination of Hezbollah.”
