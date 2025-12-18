403
Strikes by RSF Cause Deaths, Power Outages in Sudan
(MENAFN) Early Thursday, casualties were reported after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out heavy drone airstrikes on the northern Sudanese city of Atbara, focusing on crucial electricity infrastructure and other strategic locations, according to local reports.
A Sudanese news outlet stated that RSF units targeted a power substation in Atbara, the capital of River Nile state, resulting in electricity blackouts across River Nile and portions of neighboring Red Sea state, citing information from local sources.
Monitoring groups in River Nile state noted that the Al-Maqran power station was also struck by a swarm of drones, the report mentioned.
Sudanese air defense systems managed to intercept some of the unmanned aerial vehicles, while others hit the Atbara facility, causing a minor fire and widespread power interruptions impacting River Nile, Red Sea state, and sections of Omdurman.
Two civil defense personnel stationed at the Atbara power site were killed during the attack, according to the report, while multiple primary transformers suffered significant damage.
Eyewitnesses recounted that the RSF deployed numerous so-called suicide drones targeting Atbara, Al-Damer, and other urban areas, including Atbara airport. Locals reported loud blasts as anti-aircraft defenses were activated to fend off the drones.
Witnesses added that the drones were launched from areas in the Kordofan region, particularly from the city of Bara in North Kordofan, which has been under RSF control for over two months.
