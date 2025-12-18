Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anita Lifen Zhao

2025-12-18 06:07:00
The Conversation
  • Associate Professor of Marketing at the School of Management, Swansea University
Dr Anita Lifen Zhao is an Associate Professor of Marketing at the School of Management, Swansea University, the UK. She is a mixed-method researcher interested in consumerism and sustainable consumption in China and other emerging and developing markets. She also investigates the adoption and use of online financial services among young consumers and subsequent (unintended) consequences for these consumers. She has published her work in various journals, including the Journal of Business Research, the Journal of Marketing Management, the Journal of Macromarketing, the Journal of Consumer Behaviour, the Service Industries Journal, and the International Journal of Bank Marketing.

  • –present Associate Professor of Marketing at the School of Management, Swansea University

