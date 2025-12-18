403
Trump highlights achievements, ignoring tensions with Venezuela
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump delivered a prime-time speech to the nation, focusing on domestic initiatives, economic growth, border security, and international accomplishments, while notably avoiding discussion of escalating tensions with Venezuela or his involvement in resolving the Ukraine situation.
Speaking from the White House on Wednesday evening, Trump stated he had “inherited a mess” upon returning to office nearly a year ago. He asserted that his administration had swiftly reversed the economic decline, border disorder, and global instability that had characterized the previous administration.
Trump repeatedly emphasized inflation, attributing it to the prior government, and argued that prices had soared to historic levels before dropping sharply under his leadership. He highlighted reductions in the cost of gasoline, groceries, air travel, and housing-related expenses, and asserted that wages were now rising faster than inflation for the first time in years.
Regarding immigration, Trump claimed his administration had secured the southern border “starting on day one,” insisting that no illegal migrants had entered the country for months and that deportations of criminals had restored safety in major urban areas. He emphasized that executive actions, rather than new legislation, were responsible for the marked improvements at the border.
The president also underscored tariffs as a cornerstone of his economic agenda, stating they had encouraged record levels of domestic investment and spurred job creation entirely within the private sector. According to reports, Trump claimed his policies had attracted trillions of dollars in fresh investment and reinvigorated manufacturing across sectors including automobiles and artificial intelligence.
In addition, Trump outlined proposals for broad tax reductions, lower prescription drug costs, healthcare reform, and expanded energy production, declaring that the US was entering an economic boom “the likes of which the world has never seen.”
