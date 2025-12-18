Regnology Signs An Agreement To Acquire Moody's Regulatory Reporting & ALM Solutions

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Regnology, a leading provider in regulatory, risk, tax, and finance reporting, as well as supervisory technology, today announced it has signed an exclusive agreement for the acquisition of Moody's Regulatory Reporting & ALM Solutions business, inclusive of solutions for Basel III compliance, IFRS9 impairment accounting, large bank asset-liability management (ALM), Solvency II insurance reporting, and prudential and statistical regulatory reporting across more than 50 jurisdictions.

By integrating Moody's regulatory capital and liquidity capabilities with Regnology's regulatory, risk, and finance offerings, the firm is creating a unified, scalable platform designed to meet the full spectrum of financial regulatory compliance and risk requirements. This combined strength positions Regnology as the partner of choice for financial institutions seeking future-ready solutions.

At the core of this strategy is Regnology Risk Hub (RRiskHub), an integrated solution designed to deliver a single point of control for compliance, risk analytics, and strategic decision-making. RRiskHub will unite Regnology's established regulatory reporting and core risk expertise with comprehensive risk quantification and ALM offerings acquired from Moody's, combining specialized capabilities around financial risk measurement, capital, liquidity management, and multi-jurisdictional reporting. The combined offering sets a new standard for all-in-one regulatory and risk solutions.

Built on the Regnology Granular Data (RGD) model for consistency, auditability, and scalability across risk and regulatory domains, supported by Regnology's secure, cloud-native platform, the Regnology Risk Hub empowers Chief Risk Officers with actionable control and oversight through integrated automation, AI-driven insights for future-ready operations, and continuous innovation.

Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology, said:“The proposed acquisition of Moody's Regulatory Reporting & ALM Solutions is a bold step forward in our mission to be at the forefront of the regulatory and risk technology space. This acquisition strengthens our shared commitment to deliver transformative value and help Chief Risk Officers and Chief Financial Officers navigate an increasingly complex landscape with confidence. We are looking forward to further advancing our platform to empower financial institutions worldwide with innovative solutions, while opening new horizons for our customers and employees to thrive.”

Fredrik Näslund, Partner, Nordic Capital Advisors, commented:“Nordic Capital is delighted to support Regnology as it continues its impressive growth journey. This acquisition underscores Regnology's strong accelerating progress within the regulatory technology sector to further deliver outstanding solutions to financial institutions around the world.”

Andrew Bockelman, Head of Banking Solutions for Moody's, said:“We are grateful for the work of our teams that have built these solutions over the years, and we are confident they are joining an organization that will continue to provide top-rate service to customers and new growth opportunities for employees. Regnology is strategically positioned to build on the strengths of these product families, while Moody's continues to focus on its core lending, credit modeling, KYC, financial crime, portfolio risk, and data-driven solutions.”

The proposed acquisition remains subject to consultation with the relevant works councils and is further subject to obtaining regulatory approvals in several jurisdictions.

About Regnology

Regnology is a recognized leader in regulatory, risk, tax, and finance reporting technology- connecting regulators and the regulated across more than 100 countries. Our unique position enables us to span the full spectrum of industry needs, delivering solutions that address both oversight and compliance requirements to a broad range of clients, including global Tier 1 banks, local and regional institutions, corporates, insurers, and authorities.

With a presence in over 30 countries and deep local expertise, Regnology combines a truly global approach with an understanding of regional regulatory requirements. Our unified data model and“map once, report many” methodology ensure consistency, auditability, and scalability across jurisdictions, while our modular, cloud-native solutions empower clients to achieve compliance, unlock enterprise-wide insights, and future-proof their operations.

Regnology's leadership is underpinned by fast-paced growth and a front-running approach to innovation, continually investing in automation, AI, and domain expertise to deliver future-ready solutions.

