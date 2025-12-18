403
Trump highlights domestic, economic wins in prime-time address
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump delivered a prime-time address Wednesday night, highlighting domestic achievements, the economy, border enforcement, and foreign policy, while avoiding mention of rising tensions with Venezuela or Ukraine-related efforts.
Speaking from the White House, Trump said he had “inherited a mess” nearly a year ago and claimed his administration swiftly reversed what he described as economic decline, border chaos, and global instability under Joe Biden.
He repeatedly cited inflation, blaming the previous administration for record-high prices, and said costs for gasoline, groceries, air travel, and housing had fallen sharply under his leadership.
Trump added that wages were rising faster than inflation for the first time in years.
On immigration, he asserted that the southern border was secured “starting on day one,” claiming months without illegal crossings and successful criminal deportations that restored safety in major cities. He credited executive actions rather than legislation for this turnaround.
Trump touted tariffs as central to his economic strategy, claiming they attracted trillions of dollars in investment, boosted domestic job creation, and revived industries from automobiles to artificial intelligence. He also outlined plans for sweeping tax cuts, prescription drug reductions, healthcare reform, and aggressive energy expansion, describing the US as entering an unprecedented economic boom.
In foreign policy, Trump asserted that his administration had “settled eight wars,” neutralized the “Iranian nuclear threat,” and achieved “peace in the Middle East for the first time in 3,000 years.”
He described the US military as the strongest globally and announced a one-time “Warrior Dividend” of $1,776 for over a million service members, funded partly by tariff revenues.
Trump concluded by pledging to always “put America first” and claimed the country was globally respected and poised for a historic comeback ahead of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
