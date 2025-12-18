403
EU to expand CBAM to cover auto parts, washing machines
(MENAFN) The European Union announced Wednesday that it will extend its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to cover auto parts and washing machines, aiming to curb emissions and prevent circumvention of climate rules. The expansion, set to take effect on January 1, will apply to roughly 180 products that are steel- and aluminum-intensive, including components for heavy machinery, construction equipment, and household appliances.
Under the new rules, importers will be required to account for the embedded emissions in materials such as aluminum, steel, cement, electricity, fertilizers, and hydrogen. Those who misreport emissions will face higher carbon costs, and importers must provide detailed information about production processes and materials. Previously, reporting was limited to volumes and embedded emissions, but under the full regime, importers will also need to purchase CBAM certificates corresponding to the emissions.
The move has sparked criticism from major trading partners. The United States warned that the measure could act as a trade barrier, straining transatlantic relations and undermining global climate cooperation. China described the policy as protectionist, arguing that it disadvantages developing economies and could prompt retaliatory measures, potentially affecting the competitiveness of its steel exports to Europe.
