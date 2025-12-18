Essilorluxottica And Burberry Announce Licensing Partnership Renewal

Paris, France and London, United Kingdom (18 December 2025) – EssilorLuxottica and Burberry today announced the renewal of their licensing agreement for the development, production and global distribution of eyewear under the Burberry brand.

The existing agreement, expiring on December 31, 2025, has been extended through December 31, 2035.

Building on a shared legacy of creativity, craftsmanship and innovation, the renewal reinforces a long-standing partnership between the two companies that has flourished since 2006.

“We are delighted to extend our two-decade partnership with Burberry, a creative journey that has brought to life collections infused with Burberry's timeless sophistication and uniquely British allure. As we look ahead to the next chapter of crafting Burberry-branded eyewear, EssilorLuxottica is thrilled to deepen its collaboration with one of the world's most admired luxury houses”, commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

Joshua Schulman, CEO of Burberry, added“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with EssilorLuxottica, building on a relationship grounded in craftsmanship, design and innovation. Together, we will capture the spirit of our timeless British luxury brand expression as we bring more iconic Burberry eyewear collections to customers around the world.”

