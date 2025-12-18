Tomtom's Net-Zero Emissions Reduction Targets Validated By The Science Based Targets Initiative (Sbti)

As part of its climate strategy, TomTom aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement's global 2050 deadline.

TomTom's validated targets



By 2030: 67% reduction in scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions, and 25% reduction in scope 3 emissions By 2040: 90% reduction across all scopes

These goals are supported by TomTom's Decarbonization Plan, which includes actions such as the rationalization of TomTom's office space and increased energy efficiency, electrification of the company's fleet, and the purchase of renewable electricity.

SBTi validation reinforces the company's responsibility to reduce emissions across its entire value chain and its commitment to transparent, science-aligned climate action.

A strategic step in TomTom's sustainability journey

TomTom's approach to climate action is grounded in the belief that long-term value creation must go hand in hand with reducing environmental impact. The company's sustainability strategy aims not only to lower emissions, but also to build a culture of environmental awareness, engaging with stakeholders, and openly reporting progress, challenges, and next steps.

With this validation, TomTom joins a global network of companies whose climate commitments are backed by the SBTi, one of the world's most respected frameworks for corporate decarbonization.

More details about TomTom's climate initiatives can be found in its latest annual report.

About the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi):

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that develops standards, tools and guidance enabling companies and financial institutions to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. Established by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the SBTi aims to accelerate global decarbonization and drive corporate alignment with a 1.5°C pathway.

