403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Approves Major Arms Sale to Taiwan
(MENAFN) The Trump administration cleared eight separate weapons transactions for Taiwan on Wednesday valued at more than $11 billion—a move virtually guaranteed to inflame relations with Beijing.
Among the approved transfers: a package exceeding $4 billion for 60 M107A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers with accompanying gear, alongside 82 M142 HIMARS rocket systems and 420 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) units. Additional deals encompass ALTIUS tube-launched loitering munitions surpassing $1 billion and TOW missiles valued at $353 million.
Washington also authorized a Tactical Mission Network acquisition topping $1 billion—a communications platform designed for military operations—complete with software, hardware, and support services.
Further approvals included Javelin missiles worth over $375 million, a $91.4 million agreement for Harpoon missile maintenance assistance and associated technology, plus a $96 million contract covering AH-1W SuperCobra helicopter components and repair materials.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, responsible for publicizing significant weapons transfers, issued individual announcements for each transaction.
These disclosures trigger a mandatory 30-day congressional evaluation window during which lawmakers could theoretically adopt a joint resolution blocking the transfer—though the Congressional Research Service notes such efforts have never successfully halted a deal.
Among the approved transfers: a package exceeding $4 billion for 60 M107A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers with accompanying gear, alongside 82 M142 HIMARS rocket systems and 420 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) units. Additional deals encompass ALTIUS tube-launched loitering munitions surpassing $1 billion and TOW missiles valued at $353 million.
Washington also authorized a Tactical Mission Network acquisition topping $1 billion—a communications platform designed for military operations—complete with software, hardware, and support services.
Further approvals included Javelin missiles worth over $375 million, a $91.4 million agreement for Harpoon missile maintenance assistance and associated technology, plus a $96 million contract covering AH-1W SuperCobra helicopter components and repair materials.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, responsible for publicizing significant weapons transfers, issued individual announcements for each transaction.
These disclosures trigger a mandatory 30-day congressional evaluation window during which lawmakers could theoretically adopt a joint resolution blocking the transfer—though the Congressional Research Service notes such efforts have never successfully halted a deal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment