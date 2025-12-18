Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Approves Major Arms Sale to Taiwan

Trump Approves Major Arms Sale to Taiwan


2025-12-18 01:30:46
(MENAFN) The Trump administration cleared eight separate weapons transactions for Taiwan on Wednesday valued at more than $11 billion—a move virtually guaranteed to inflame relations with Beijing.

Among the approved transfers: a package exceeding $4 billion for 60 M107A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers with accompanying gear, alongside 82 M142 HIMARS rocket systems and 420 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) units. Additional deals encompass ALTIUS tube-launched loitering munitions surpassing $1 billion and TOW missiles valued at $353 million.

Washington also authorized a Tactical Mission Network acquisition topping $1 billion—a communications platform designed for military operations—complete with software, hardware, and support services.

Further approvals included Javelin missiles worth over $375 million, a $91.4 million agreement for Harpoon missile maintenance assistance and associated technology, plus a $96 million contract covering AH-1W SuperCobra helicopter components and repair materials.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, responsible for publicizing significant weapons transfers, issued individual announcements for each transaction.

These disclosures trigger a mandatory 30-day congressional evaluation window during which lawmakers could theoretically adopt a joint resolution blocking the transfer—though the Congressional Research Service notes such efforts have never successfully halted a deal.

MENAFN18122025000045017169ID1110496059



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search