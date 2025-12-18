Robust Media Services Support Journalists Covering FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Local Organising Committee (LOC) is offering a comprehensive suite of media services to support journalists and media professionals covering the tournament, ensuring seamless access to high-quality production facilities across all venues.

Through a strategic partnership with Media City Qatar, the LOC has delivered purpose-built facilities designed specifically to media professionals from across the region.

These include the Main Media Centre (MMC) at the Qatar National Convention Centre and a dedicated Broadcasting Hub in Souq Waqif, a gathering hotspot for fans during the tournament.

Together, these facilities are supporting 1,300 media outlets representing 70 countries.

Director of Local and Regional Media at the LOC, Mohammed Al Khanji, said:“Our objective was to create an environment where journalists can focus entirely on their work, supported by infrastructure that meets international standards. Every element has been designed to ensure media professionals have the access, tools and support required to deliver comprehensive coverage of the tournament.”

Located at the Qatar National Convention Centre, the MMC provides journalists with a fully equipped, centralised workspace featuring a media information desk, interview areas, media briefing rooms, catering services and operational support.

A journalist with Oman Sports TV, Said Al Kharusi said:“When you show up here as a journalist, you can do your job easily and efficiently because everything you need is at your fingertips. The space and level of servicesallow us to work more efficiently and comfortably. The experience is even more elevated because the tournament brings regional media together to cover Arab teams, and that shared connection adds a unique dimension to our coverage."

In addition to the MMC, the LOC is also offering media professionals the opportunity to utilise a Broadcasting Hub, located in Qatar's popular cultural site, Souq Waqif.

The complex features two state-of-the-art broadcast studios staffed by experienced production teams. From these facilities, 16 broadcasters are producing and airing programmesdaily.

The location offers a distinctive cultural backdrop, enabling channels to connect live tournament coverage with the atmosphere of one of Doha's most iconic destinations.

A presenter from Sudan TV Awad Elgeed Alkabashi highlighted the impact of using these studios on their coverage, saying:“Anyone working in this industry understands the cost and complexity of building a professional broadcast setup. Providing these studios removes significant financial and logistical barriers're the talk of every journalist here, and soon they'll be the talk of the entire Arab world.”In addition to the central hubs, dedicated media centres are in operation at each of the six stadiums hosting matches during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.

The media services provided during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 reflect the LOC's commitment to engaging audiences across the Arab world, ensuring the tournament resonates with fans throughout the region and beyond.