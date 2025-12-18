Delhi Pollution: No Fuel Without PUCC, Vehicle Checks Intensified

Teams from Transport Enforcement conducted checks on vehicles in the National Capital as part of intensified measures to combat rising air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. This comes a day after the Supreme Court allowed the Delhi government to take action against owners of vehicles operating below the BS IV emission standard in the NCR.

Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be denied fuel at petrol pumps, while trucks carrying construction materials into Delhi have been banned to curb pollution levels.

Pollution Sources and Legal Context

The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, through the Department of Environment and Forests, on Wednesday issued directions under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, mandating that fuel be dispensed only to vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The notification also restricts entry of vehicles registered outside Delhi and below BS-VI standards, and bans vehicles carrying construction materials during GRAP Stage IV (Severe+) conditions. The entire Union Territory of Delhi has been declared an Air Pollution Control Area under Section 19(1) of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

According to a 2015 IIT Kanpur study on air pollution and greenhouse gases, vehicles contribute approximately 19.7% of PM10 and 25.1% of PM2.5 in winter, and 6.4% of PM10 and 8.5% of PM2.5 in summer. Vehicles are also responsible for 18% of CH4 emissions, 92% of N2O emissions, and 30% of CO2 emissions annually in the city. Construction materials contribute 3.1% of PM10 and 1.5% of PM2.5 in winter.

New Directions Under GRAP Stage IV

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked GRAP Stage IV (Severe+) from December 13, 2025, triggering stringent control measures. Under the new directions:

PUCC Enforcement

All petrol, diesel and CNG retail outlets in the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall dispense fuel only to motor vehicles on production of a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). All vehicles, identified through ANPR or otherwise, found without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate taking petrol from the petrol pumps should be duly penalised. Verification of PUCC may be carried out through physical certificates, ANPR and/or electronic verification systems including VAHAN or any other centralised database, wherever applicable.

Entry Restrictions

All motor vehicles registered outside the National Capital Territory of Delhi and below BS-VI emission standards shall not be permitted to ply in Delhi during the operation of GRAP Stage IV (severe+), except Vehicles running on CNG or Electric power, public transport, vehicles carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

Ban on Construction Vehicles

Vehicles carrying construction materials, including sand, aggregates, stone, bricks, cement, ready-mix concrete, debris, or similar, are barred from entering Delhi during GRAP Stage IV. Violators may be penalised or seized.

Compliance and Penalties

The notification further instructed the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Reliance Industries, other fuel stations, GNCTD departments, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Delhi Traffic Police to ensure strict compliance.

According to notification, these directions shall come into force automatically upon announcement and invoking of GRAP Stage IV (severe+), by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), as applicable, and shall remain in force till such stage is withdrawn or modified by CAQM. Further, upon any subsequent announcement or re-invocation of GRAP Stage IV by CAQM, the aforesaid directions shall automatically come into force without issuance of any separate order or notification.

Any violation of these directions shall be punishable under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, or under any other applicable law for the time being in force, as stated in notification. (ANI)

