Global Filings Introduces Collections Feature To Centralize Filings And Enhance Analysis With AI

MENAFN - GetNews) A new Collections feature lets Global Filings users group corporate disclosures into organized sets for ongoing research. Collections keep related filings in one place, apply AI summaries at the document level, and preserve links to original sources for verification, the company said.

What Collections Add

According to Global Filings, users can save documents into named sets, review standardized sections side by side, and filter a Collection by period or filing type. Items retain platform identifiers and source links so references remain consistent during analysis.

How Collections work



Save filings to a named Collection by issuer, event, or theme

Filter by period or disclosure type to refine a set

Open AI-generated highlights, then switch to a standardized view for consistency

Export selected materials for further review or archiving Share a Collection with colleagues for coordinated coverage, the company said

Designed for ongoing research

Collections are intended for projects that span multiple periods or events. By preserving source links and a consistent structure, users can return to an organized set instead of repeating searches, the company noted.

AI across a set of documents

AI-generated highlights are available at the document level within a Collection. The feature is meant to surface relevant sections quickly while keeping access to the full text for verification and citation, according to Global Filings.

Built on a standardized data foundation

The portal operates on the standardized filings dataset supplied by Quantillium. That alignment means Collections surface the same sections, identifiers, and document links that appear in developer workflows, helping teams keep portal review and API-driven analysis in step. Teams that need programmatic access to the underlying dataset can refer to documentation at Quantillium.

Example use cases



Track an issuer across several reporting periods in one organized set

Group current reports around a corporate event and review them in sequence

Create a governance or ownership Collection and monitor updates over time Share a curated set so a team works from the same documents and source links

Availability

The Collections feature is available in the Global Filings portal at globalfilings, the company said. Site materials indicate browsing without creating an account and reference an archive of more than 5 million documents.

About Global Filings

Global Filings provides a web portal for discovering and reviewing corporate disclosures with search, filters, AI-generated highlights, standardized views, and export options. Company materials reference an archive of more than 5 million documents.