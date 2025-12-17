Global Filings Introduces Collections Feature To Centralize Filings And Enhance Analysis With AI
What Collections Add
According to Global Filings, users can save documents into named sets, review standardized sections side by side, and filter a Collection by period or filing type. Items retain platform identifiers and source links so references remain consistent during analysis.
How Collections work
-
Save filings to a named Collection by issuer, event, or theme
Filter by period or disclosure type to refine a set
Open AI-generated highlights, then switch to a standardized view for consistency
Export selected materials for further review or archiving
Share a Collection with colleagues for coordinated coverage, the company said
Designed for ongoing research
Collections are intended for projects that span multiple periods or events. By preserving source links and a consistent structure, users can return to an organized set instead of repeating searches, the company noted.
AI across a set of documents
AI-generated highlights are available at the document level within a Collection. The feature is meant to surface relevant sections quickly while keeping access to the full text for verification and citation, according to Global Filings.
Built on a standardized data foundation
The portal operates on the standardized filings dataset supplied by Quantillium. That alignment means Collections surface the same sections, identifiers, and document links that appear in developer workflows, helping teams keep portal review and API-driven analysis in step. Teams that need programmatic access to the underlying dataset can refer to documentation at Quantillium.
Example use cases
-
Track an issuer across several reporting periods in one organized set
Group current reports around a corporate event and review them in sequence
Create a governance or ownership Collection and monitor updates over time
Share a curated set so a team works from the same documents and source links
Availability
The Collections feature is available in the Global Filings portal at globalfilings, the company said. Site materials indicate browsing without creating an account and reference an archive of more than 5 million documents.
Media contact...
About Global Filings
Global Filings provides a web portal for discovering and reviewing corporate disclosures with search, filters, AI-generated highlights, standardized views, and export options. Company materials reference an archive of more than 5 million documents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment