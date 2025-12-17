1World Online And Culinary Heritage Announce Strategic Partnership And Joint Launches In Europe

Geneva , Switzerland - Dec 17, 2025 - 1World Online (1WO) and Culinary Heritage (CH) have entered into a partnership aimed at supporting structured, responsible tourism and reinforcing regional cultural identity. The collaboration combines 1World Online's fourteen years of experience in destination promotion with Culinary Heritage's international network of certified food producers, restaurants, and artisans. As part of the cooperation, Niclas Fjellström, Global Coordinator of Culinary Heritage, is joining TravelVerse as a Senior Advisor.

Food plays a central role in cultural heritage, and travellers frequently engage with local culinary traditions to better understand the places they visit. The Culinary Heritage certification system verifies the authenticity of regional food practices, providing travellers with reliable access to genuine local traditions. The partnership is expected to strengthen the TravelVerse ecosystem and improve the user experience across the platform.

The first joint project under this partnership is being launched in a few Turkey regions, including Alanya, where a food-focused route is being developed using exclusively Culinary Heritage–certified locations. This initiative supports both the documentation of local food culture and the creation of structured visitor pathways based on authentic regional content.

As a first step in expanding the TravelVerse presence in Turkey, 1World Online is also starting a collaboration with Araz Aknam, whose local knowledge and personal perspective will shape a dedicated tour featuring locations he recommends. The tour will be available to a global audience, offering an opportunity to discover Turkey through his point of view.

As part of the broader strategy to address imbalances in visitor flows, the partners will integrate the newly developed Vulpi AI solution – a data-driven tool designed to help manage overtourism in high-traffic areas and increase visibility for under-visited destinations. The technology will support evidence-based decision-making aimed at distributing interest more evenly across regions.

“Culinary identity is essential to understand places and empower travelers' exploration,” said Alex Fedosseev, Founder and CEO of 1World Online.“Joining effort with Niclas and Culinary Heritage project creates a powerful engine to launch TravelVerse Web3 tours with Culinary Heritage certified Points of Sale and create unforgettable experiences, a win-win all around!”

“Culinary Heritage has always championed authenticity and regional pride - and this partnership brings that mission into a new era”, - said Niclas Fjellström, CH Global Coordinator.“Through TravelVerse, our certified businesses gain powerful digital tools and exclusive visibility that amplify their stories far beyond their local markets. By combining our trusted certification with an innovative global platform, we can showcase real culinary heritage in a dynamic, engaging way that benefits producers, regions, and travelers all at once. This is a major step forward for how local food culture is experienced and celebrated.”

About Culinary Heritage

Founded in 1995, Culinary Heritage operates a global certification system that identifies destinations committed to preserving authentic regional food traditions. Its certification mark functions as a quality-assurance indicator for establishments that uphold local culinary identity.

About 1World TravelVerse

TravelVerse – developed within the 1World Online Group (founded in 2011) – has become a central project covering the company's tourism initiatives, expanding its presence in many regions including Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Georgia, and now Turkey.

