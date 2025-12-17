MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) VIQ Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSXV: VQS) (" VIQ " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") has accepted a notice (the " Notice ") filed by the Company of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the " NCIB ") for purchases of its common shares (the " Shares "). The Company has entered into an issuer repurchase plan agreement with Beacon Securities Limited (the " Broker ") to facilitate the NCIB.

The Notice provides that the Company may, during the 12-month period commencing January 2, 2026 and ending January 1, 2027, or on such earlier date as VIQ completes its purchases or provides notice of termination, purchase up to 3,467,243 Shares in total, representing approximately 5% of the Shares issued and outstanding as at December 15, 2025 (or approximately 7.6% of the public float). All purchases will be done in accordance with the Company's existing credit facility. The actual number of Shares which may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by management of the Company, subject to applicable law and the rules of the TSXV.

Subject to any required regulatory approvals, all purchases of Shares under the NCIB will be conducted through the facilities of the TSXV and/or alternative Canadian trading systems at prevailing market prices, or by such other means as may be permitted by the applicable securities regulator. All Shares purchased under the NCIB are to be cancelled or otherwise reserved as treasury shares. Purchases under the NCIB will be made from time to time by the Broker on behalf of the Company.

The Company will enter into an automatic share purchase plan with the Broker to allow for the purchase of Shares under the NCIB at times when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

"Our Board believes that VIQ's current share price does not adequately represent the underlying strength of our business, the progress we've achieved under our global structured operating architecture, or the opportunity ahead as we continue strategic implementation across regions - including the current operational transformation in Australia. Repurchases under the NCIB will provide an efficient mechanism to return value to our shareholders while enhancing long-term shareholder equity," said Mr. Brad Wells, Chair of the Board.

Company Contact:

Larry Taylor, CEO, VIQ Solutions Inc.

(800) 263-9947

Jacob Manning, VIQ Solutions

Email: ...

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ Solutions offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to the anticipated benefits of the NCIB, strategic goals of the Company and the number of Shares that may be purchased under the NCIB.

Forward-looking statements are based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, recent initiatives, cost savings from workforce and product optimization, cost reductions from the Company's workflow solutions and that sales and prospects may increase revenue. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form and in the Company's other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Such estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect or overstated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or alter such statements, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







