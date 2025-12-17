403
Letsia Forward Program Successfully Concludes And Honors Participants With Certificates
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Letsia Forward Program successfully concluded its activities with the completion of the third and final day, marked by strong attendance and high engagement from participating entrepreneurs and students, bringing an intensive multi-day training program to a close.
The final day featured closing sessions and open discussions between participants, trainers, and experts, reviewing key takeaways from the program and exploring next steps for entrepreneurs following the training phase. At the conclusion of the event, participation certificates were awarded to students and attendees in recognition of their commitment and active involvement throughout the program, reflecting the organizers' focus on encouraging and supporting young entrepreneurs. Program organizers emphasized that the Letsia Forward Program delivered a comprehensive, hands-on experience combining training, interaction, and direct mentorship, equipping participants with essential knowledge and skills to develop and grow their ventures. The conclusion of the program aligns with the vision of Letsia Youth, supported by Letsia Holding, to build an integrated ecosystem dedicated to training, developing, and empowering young people to become real entrepreneurs capable of transforming ideas into viable projects.
As the program comes to a close, Letsia reaffirmed that this edition represents the beginning of a broader journey, with future initiatives and programs aimed at supporting youth and fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs.
