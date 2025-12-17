403
Flamengo Crosses The R$5 Billion Line As Brazil's Club Valuations Surge
Flamengo's 2025 ended with Brasileirão and Copa Libertadores titles-and with a valuation that shows how fast Brazilian football is being repriced.
In Sports Value's sixth annual study, Flamengo is Brazil's most valuable club at R$ 5.096 billion ($944 million). Palmeiras ranks second at R$ 4.395 billion ($814 million) and Corinthians third at R$ 3.971 billion ($735 million).
Sports Value estimates the top 30 clubs at a combined R$ 47.4 billion ($8.78 billion), 15% higher than its 2024 edition. Value is concentrated in São Paulo state at about R$ 15.3 billion ($2.83 billion), with Rio de Janeiro next at roughly R$ 11.75 billion ($2.18 billion).
The behind-the-story point is that“value” is no longer a popularity contest. The model links recurring revenues to net operating debt, then adds cash and investments, stadiums and training centers, image-rights concessions, and player values, plus brand power.
Flamengo leads Brazil in brand value and its squad is estimated at R$ 1.2 billion ($222 million). Palmeiras has the country's most valuable roster, around R$ 1.3 billion ($241 million).
Governance is the accelerant. Under the SAF model, clubs can attract capital and adopt clearer accountability. Cruzeiro recorded the biggest absolute jump, from about R$ 1.5 billion ($278 million) to R$ 2.831 billion ($524 million).
Botafogo's valuation rose 403% from 2020 to 2025 and climbed from roughly R$ 1.9 billion ($352 million) to about R$ 3.0 billion ($556 million) in 2025 alone.
That shift explains why asset-heavy clubs such as Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG, and Internacional can outrank larger-fanbase rivals like Vasco or Grêmio. With Grêmio set to incorporate its arena in 2026, Sports Value expects a lift.
Flamengo's reported 2025 prize money sits near R$ 364.3 million ($67 million), and projections suggest a full sweep could approach R$ 500 million ($93 million)-a reminder that performance, assets, and governance now compound.
Flamengo leads Brazil's 2025 valuation ranking at R$ 5.096 billion ($944 million), ahead of Palmeiras and Corinthians.
Brazil's top 30 clubs total R$ 47.4 billion ($8.78 billion), up 15% from 2024, with value clustered in São Paulo and Rio.
SAF corporate structures are accelerating investment and stricter financial management, reshaping who rises-and why.
