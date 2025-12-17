Yiwei Auto Celebrates 7Th Anniversary & AI Tech Launch

MENAFN - GetNews) On December 10, 2025, Yiwei Auto's AI Tech Launch & 7th Anniversary Celebration was grandly held at the Yiwei's Suizhou Manufacturing Center. Over 100 guests, including local government officials, industry partners, domestic and international customers, and media representatives, gathered to witness this milestone event.

At 9:18 a.m., the celebration began in a warm and joyful atmosphere. On behalf of Yiwei New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., the host extended a heartfelt welcome and thanks to all attending leaders and guests.











The event was graced by key government and industry leaders, including He Zhiguo from the Machinery and Equipment Division, Suizhou Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, Xu Depeng from the Zengdu District Sci-Tech & Economic Information Bureau, Cheng Aluo, Chairman of CLW Group, and several senior executives from major partner companies and clients.

Meanwhile, global partners traveled long distances to attend. Representatives from companies in Hungary, Australia, Thailand, and other countries joined the event, underscoring Yiwei Auto's expanding global presence and strong international appeal.











At 9:30 a.m., Yiwei Auto Chairman Li Hongpeng reflected on seven years of growth, thanking government, customers, and partners for their support. He emphasized electrification, digitalization, and intelligence as key industry trends, pledging continued innovation in new-energy specialty vehicles. Committed to quality, technology, and tailored solutions, Yiwei aims to exceed expectations and drive future growth.

Xu Depeng, Director of Zengdu District Science, Technology & Economic Information Bureau, praised Yiwei Auto for its achievements in AI-powered sanitation and contributions to urban green and low-carbon development. Highlighting opportunities from China's“dual carbon” goals, he affirmed local government support through favorable policies, industrial optimization, and a strong business environment. Xu encouraged Yiwei to use its 7th anniversary as a new starting point, focusing on innovation, expanding globally, and driving high-quality, green economic growth in the region.











As a long-term strategic partner of Yiwei Auto, Cheng Aluo, Chairman of Chengli Auto Group, was also invited to speak at the event. He emphasized that Chengli(CLW) and Yiwei share not only a business partnership but also a deep, close relationship. Yiwei Auto ranks among the top in China in new-energy specialty chassis and intelligent driving. Beyond impressive visuals, Yiwei demonstrates its strength through action, fulfills promises through practice, and proves value through application-delivering substance, results, and effectiveness. He also expressed gratitude to the government, customers, partners, and the sales team for their support.

We were honored to welcome Mr. Gulyás Norbert, Director of Hungary's Electromega. He praised Yiwei Auto for its reliable, intelligent, and high-value products, calling it a top example of“Made in China.” He also highlighted Europe's electrification demand and expressed interest in partnering with Yiwei to bring Chinese EV technology to the European market.







At 9:50 a.m., the event held a grand awards ceremony, paying the highest tribute to long-term partners, frontline teams, and valued customers who have placed their trust in Yiwei Auto.

Best Partner Award







The Best Partner Awards were presented to nine key supply chain partners, recognizing them as the backbone of Yiwei Auto's product excellence and trusted allies in its growth.

Best Sales Partner Award







The Best Sales Partner Awards were presented to ten outstanding sales partners, recognizing them as ambassadors of Yiwei's smart sanitation vision and trusted bridges to customers.

Best Value Customer Award







Yiwei Auto Chairman Li Hongpeng presented the Best Value Customer Awards to seven key clients, recognizing their trust and support as a driving force for the company's innovation and growth.

At 10:20 a.m., Li Sheng, Assistant to the Chairman and Director of Intelligent Connected Technology at Yiwei Auto, delivered a technical presentation titled“Integrated Design and Intelligent Practice of New-Energy Specialty Vehicles.” He introduced the company's five core technology platforms-superstructure power control, specialty chassis, information management, artificial intelligence, and vehicle design-enabling full control from key technologies to complete vehicles. Through structural optimization and system integration, Yiwei has reduced vehicle weight and cost while improving efficiency and driving range, offering more competitive solutions to the market.







In the field of AI smart sanitation, Yiwei Auto has leveraged its self-developed AI vision recognition system to launch multiple intelligent sanitation vehicles. The AI smart sweeper can intelligently identify tasks and adjust cleaning automatically; the AI smart water truck features high-precision vision, pedestrian avoidance, optimized routes, and supports unmanned water refilling and automatic charging for fully autonomous operation; the AI vision-equipped compactor enhances safety and efficiency through intelligent sensing. These innovations empower full-scenario sanitation operations, significantly improving automation, safety, and supporting smart city sanitation systems.



















The event's climax featured a live demonstration at the professional test site, showcasing 18-ton fully electric autonomous water and sweeper trucks working in coordination. The AI-equipped water truck can detect pedestrians and automatically shut off its spray, avoid obstacles, turn, and reverse. When battery or water levels run low, it autonomously follows a charging route, using a rooftop charging arm for 240 kW fast charging while refilling water with 10 cm precision. The demonstration also featured a compactor with AI vision, which detects human limbs and pauses operation to ensure safety. Guests observed the intelligent sanitation vehicles up close, participated in the demonstration, and highly praised Yiwei Auto's technological capabilities.