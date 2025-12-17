Cloudmile And Cradle Announce Inaugural AI Master Class Participants, Fueling Malaysia's Startup Innovation

Kuala Lumpur - 17 th December, 2025 - CloudMile, a leading AI solutions provider, in strategic collaboration with Cradle Fund Sdn. Bhd. (Cradle), Malaysia's focal agency for early-stage startups, and supported by Google Cloud, announced the selection of Ten promising Malaysian startups for their exclusive AI Master Class Program.







Following an inspiring launch event and a highly competitive application period, these startups are set to embark on a journey to integrate AI technologies into their business models.

The CloudMile x Cradle AI Master Class Program underscores a shared commitment to empowering Malaysia's startup ecosystem and fostering a culture of innovation. This initiative aligns with Cradle's mission to nurture high-potential local ventures and CloudMile's dedication to driving impactful transformation across the region.

The selected startups represent a wide range of industries, each showing strong potential to harness AI technologies for greater efficiency, enhanced customer experiences, and sustainable growth. Throughout the program, participants will engage in hands-on sessions designed to:

Explore practical applications of AI technologies from successful businesses.

Develop blueprints for implementing AI-driven solutions in their own operations.

Formulate actionable plans for solution integration, supported by industry experts.

"We are incredibly excited about the launch of the AI Master Class Program," said Lester Leong, the country manager at CloudMile Malaysia.. "By equipping these startups with practical skills and strategic insights into AI technologies, we are not only helping them build better businesses but also contributing to Malaysia's digital economy. Our aim is to deeply embed ourselves within the Cradle ecosystem, providing continuous value and support to the next generation of local tech champions."

Norman Matthieu Vanhaecke, Group Chief Executive Officer of Cradle added, "The timing of this AI Master Class could not be more crucial as we work towards strengthening our economic competitiveness and positioning our startups on the world stage. At Cradle, we are committed to championing initiatives like this in partnership with CloudMile and Google Cloud, ensuring that our local innovators gain access to world-class mentorship and resources. This program is about equipping our startups with the capabilities to scale, thrive, and ultimately drive a transformative impact for the nation's economy.”

The AI Master Class Program runs from 19th September 2025 to 19th February 2026. As a dedicated AI technology partner, CloudMile remains committed to fostering innovation beyond our core services. We served as a key sponsor at Cradle LIVE! Startup ASEAN Summit 2025, reinforcing its long-term support for the region's startup ecosystem and its mission to drive technological advancement and inclusive growth across ASEAN.

About CloudMile

CloudMile, a leading Asian AI solutions provider, integrates Agentic AI with robust security and strategic FinOps to boost enterprise forecasting and transformation. We empower over 1,200 businesses across Asia and beyond. Headquartered in Singapore and Taipei, CloudMile operates regional offices in Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam, delivering AI-driven growth and operational excellence.

