Appy Pie Expands Its App Builder With New Job Board Feature For Recruitment And Hiring Platforms

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“With the rapid shift toward digital recruitment, organizations of all sizes need accessible tools to launch modern job platforms quickly,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie.“By expanding our AI App Builder with a fully equipped Job Board feature, we're giving entrepreneurs and businesses everything they need for Creating a Job Board App-without the complexity or cost of traditional development.”"Appy Pie has expanded its AI App Builder with a new Job Board feature that enables businesses, recruiters, and entrepreneurs to create and manage custom job board apps without coding. The new Job Board App Builder simplifies the process of building recruitment and hiring platforms across mobile and web.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - December 17, 2025 - Appy Pie, a leading global no-code development platform, today announced the expansion of its AI App Builder with a new Job Board feature designed to help businesses, staffing agencies, HR tech startups, and community organizations Create a Job Board App without writing code. The new capability transforms the Appy Pie App Builder into a powerful Job Board App Builder, enabling users to launch customizable hiring and recruitment platforms similar to Indeed or LinkedIn Jobs.

As the job market becomes increasingly digital, organizations need fast, affordable, and scalable tools for Creating a Job Board App that supports real-time posting, candidate applications, employer dashboards, and automated notifications. Traditional job portal development requires extensive engineering resources, high costs, and long development cycles. Appy Pie's new Job Board feature eliminates these barriers by empowering users to Create a Virtual Job Board App with intuitive drag-and-drop tools and AI-driven automation.

Using Appy Pie's guided creation workflow, users can define job categories, manage employer accounts, enable resume submissions, publish job listings, and integrate application tracking. The platform allows administrators to configure approval workflows, manage applicants, track postings, customize branding, and add features such as search filters, direct messaging, and notifications. Employers can post jobs, review applications, and manage their hiring pipelines through dedicated dashboards-all within the app.

The new Job Board feature integrates seamlessly with Appy Pie's existing AI and automation tools, offering capabilities such as AI-generated layouts, automated workflows, resume parsing options, push notifications, and real-time updates. Apps created with the platform can be deployed across Android, iOS, and web, giving businesses a multi-channel presence for their recruitment operations.

Appy Pie's Job Board functionality is now available to all users, with flexible pricing plans tailored for startups, HR firms, educational institutions, community networks, and enterprise recruitment teams. Businesses can access the feature directly within the Appy Pie AI App Generator interface.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a leading global platform offering a suite of no-code, AI-powered tools, including an app builder, and website builder, to help businesses and individuals bring their ideas to reality. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customisable templates, Appy Pie empowers users to create professional-grade apps, and websites without coding expertise. Appy Pie caters to diverse needs from entrepreneurs to established enterprises by providing innovative solutions for various industries.

For more information, please visit: