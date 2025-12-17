Zoho Launches Solutions For Enterprise Billing And Spend Management

Dubai, December 17, 2025: Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today announced the launch of Zoho Billing Enterprise Edition, an advanced billing solution for large enterprises, and Zoho Spend, an industry-first spend management solution that includes payroll. The two new solutions help finance teams in the UAE and wider region monetise with modern revenue strategies, improve spend controls, streamline procurement, and gain end-to-end financial visibility. These new offerings are designed to support the UAE's rapidly growing digital economy and meet the high complexity needs of large businesses operating across the Emirates.

'As part of our transnational localism strategy, of being globally connected and locally rooted, we have been launching solutions tailor-made for the region,' said Hyther Nizam, President, Zoho MEA. 'As enterprises across the UAE scale in complexity and ambition, finance leaders are under pressure to move beyond fragmented systems and gain real-time, end-to-end visibility across revenue and spend. With the launch of Zoho Billing and Zoho Spend, we are addressing a critical gap by bringing billing, payroll, procurement, and expense management together on a single, integrated platform built for scale, compliance, and agility. These solutions support the UAE's vision for a digitally enabled, globally competitive business ecosystem.”

'With businesses in the UAE increasingly looking for ways to operate with full financial visibility, improve time-to-market, and make smarter decisions, billing and spend management can no longer be an afterthought,' said Prashant Ganti, Vice President of Global Product Strategy, Finance and Operations BU, Zoho. 'With Zoho Billing and Zoho Spend, businesses can turn their billing operations into a powerful revenue engine, and spend management into a significant source of savings for UAE-based organisations. These solutions empower businesses to experiment with pricing, and create unprecedented insights into every major area of their company's spend including payroll ultimately supporting the UAE's drive toward digital transformation and operational excellence.'

Zoho Billing Enterprise Edition

In today's landscape, customers prefer to do business with merchants who offer the flexibility to pay based on their actual usage. With businesses using rigid tools, it becomes difficult to manage unpredictable pricing, and fluid contracts, ultimately making revenue recognition more complex and error-prone. Zoho Billing Enterprise Edition helps businesses gain high flexibility to monetise through any modern revenue strategy, with the scalability to handle any volume and solve the most complex billing scenarios.

The enterprise billing solution gives businesses full control over what they charge (products, services, or projects), how they charge (standard, volume/tiered, or consumption models), and when they charge. The solution offers 15 country-specific editions that are compliant with the regional tax regulations, including UAE's VAT laws.

With automated collection workflows, businesses can reduce the average number of days it takes to get paid or Day Sales Outstanding. The solution's customer lifecycle management capabilities streamlines their customer's subscription journey from trials, conversion, plan changes to retention. The built-in revenue recognition capability that is in line with IFRS 15, and ASC 606, helps finance teams automate revenue recognition, accelerate month-end close, and gain real-time visibility into revenue performance. The solution further supports businesses with market agility by helping them quickly adapt pricing models and monetise their offerings. Additionally, businesses can create role-based dashboards and reporting to offer teams detailed and clear insights.

Zoho Spend

A significant share of a business' total spend include procurement, payroll, travel, and employee expenses, yet many organisations across the UAE rely on disconnected systems, which limits visibility and control. As a result, finance leaders lack 360-degree insights into company-wide expenses and purchases, managers don't have an efficient way to track approvals or compare budgeted vs actuals, and employees don't have a unified way to track reimbursements or purchase requests. This siloed approach leads to fragmented oversight, compliance gaps and unmanaged costs.

Zoho Spend, an all-in-one solution, unifies every major spend category-payroll, procurement, Accounts Payable (AP) automation, corporate travel, and employee expense-into a single platform, delivering holistic visibility and tighter spend controls. The comprehensive dashboard provides a consolidated view into each of these critical areas, allowing finance and business leaders to take control of their budgets, strengthen governance, and curb maverick spend, turning spend management into a strategic advantage.

Zoho Spend simplifies the entire sourcing-to-pay process, enables digital vendor onboarding, and helps manage RFQs, purchase requisitions, Purchase Orders (POs), and bills all from a single place. The solution also delivers vendor-level and category-level insights that strengthen negotiations and enhance procurement efficiency. The AP automation capabilities help capture bills automatically with OCR-based scanning, streamline 2-way and 3-way matching, provide payment approvals, make batch payments, automate reconciliation.

Payroll management capabilities enable UAE businesses to automate their payroll processing ensuring full compliance with the country's labour regulations. Businesses can automatically generate wage files for salary payments to meet Wage Protection System (WPS) regulations. The application automatically ensures end-to-end compliance related to gratuity, and pension scheme contribution based on the employee's nationality. With built-in compliance, single-click payroll processing, and real-time payroll summaries, the solution simplifies payroll operations for finance teams while enhancing the employee experience through a self-service portal available on web and mobile.

Businesses can leverage the solution to streamline their corporate travel with the self-booking capabilities for employees providing policy-controlled options that leverages a comprehensive global travel inventory. Organisations managing travel through travel desk can automatically assign travel requests to agents, ensuring every booking is tracked, managed and completed efficiently. The expense management capabilities automates the entire expense reporting process from receipt capture to reimbursements while improving compliance with policies, per diem rules, tax and mileage regulations in line with the corporate governance standards commonly followed by UAE-based organisations.

