World's Finest Shows Fined $40,000 Following Amusement Ride Incident At Brigden Fairgrounds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World's Finest Shows has pleaded guilty to two safety violations following a serious amusement ride incident at the Brigden Fairgrounds in 2023. The Ontario Court of Justice has imposed a total fine of $40,000, plus a 25% victim surcharge, for two offences under the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000.

Nanticoke-based World's Finest Shows is licensed as an amusement device operator that operates amusement rides at fairs, festivals, and events across Ontario.

The incident involved an amusement ride called The Whale (also known as Dive Bomber). During its operation at the Brigden Fairgrounds, the ride's centre mast failed, causing part of the rotating structure to drop and two cars to strike the ground. Seven children were injured in the incident, with one requiring medical treatment at the hospital.

An investigation by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) revealed a crack in the telescopic centre mast, which progressed to a failure of the centre mast while the ride was in motion. It was also found that the centre mast involved was not included in the routine inspection after the assembly of the amusement ride. Additionally, two adjacent cars had been left empty at the time of the incident that caused an unbalanced ride, contrary to the manufacturer's specification that only one car can be left vacant.

“Once a ride is up and running, both its operation and maintenance are vital to ensuring safe use. Operating a ride according to the manufacturer's requirements reinforces tested and verified safety requirements, and thorough maintenance checks can uncover mechanical issues that may put riders at risk, as we see in this case,” said Kelly Hart, TSSA's Vice President of Operations.

“Amusement ride operators have the legal responsibility to uphold safety standards in all aspects of a ride's use, including installation, maintenance, and operation. Any oversight in these areas can potentially lead to incidents and injuries,” added Ms. Hart.

