India Launches Indigenous DHRUV64 Microprocessor Under DIR-V Programme

MENAFN - KNN India)India has marked a major milestone in its semiconductor journey with the launch of DHRUV64, a fully indigenous microprocessor developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Microprocessor Development Programme (MDP).

Advanced Architecture and Wide Applications

Built on modern architecture, DHRUV64 offers higher efficiency, reliability and multitasking, with seamless hardware integration and suitability for high-performance applications.

The processor can be deployed across multiple sectors, including 5G infrastructure, automotive systems, consumer electronics, industrial automation and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Boost to India's Semiconductor Ecosystem

DHRUV64 strengthens India's indigenous capability in advanced processor development and supports critical digital infrastructure, helping reduce long-term dependence on imported microprocessors.

India currently consumes nearly 20 per cent of all microprocessors manufactured globally, and the development of DHRUV64 provides the country's large talent base with a modern processor platform to further advance the domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

Growing Indigenous Processor Portfolio

DHRUV64 further strengthens this ecosystem by enabling startups, academia and industry to design, test and scale indigenous computing products without reliance on foreign processors.

It also supports cost-effective prototyping of new system architectures and helps build a stronger pipeline of skilled semiconductor professionals, with India already accounting for around 20 per cent of the world's chip design engineers.

The Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) Programme was launched by the Government of India to advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and position India as a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM). DHRUV64 is the third chip fabricated under the DIR-V Programme.

Strengthening Self-Reliance in Chip Design

Built on open-source RISC-V, DHRUV64 avoids licensing costs, supports long-term deployment, and underscores India's progress in indigenous microprocessor development under the DIR-V initiative.

