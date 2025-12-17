11 Projects & 2 Cfcs Approved Under EMC 2.0 Rs 1.46 Lakh Cr Investment Expected: Jitin Prasada

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, informed the Lok Sabha about the progress under the Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme, aimed at creating world-class electronics manufacturing infrastructure across India.

Overview of EMC 2.0 Scheme

Launched in April 2020, the EMC 2.0 Scheme provides funding for dedicated electronics clusters with common facilities, including ready industrial plots with Ready Built Factory (RBF) sheds and Plug-and-Play facilities.

Project Approvals and Investments

To date, 11 EMC projects and 2 Common Facility Centres (CFCs) have been approved, covering 4,399.68 acres with a total project cost of Rs 5,226.49 crore, including Rs 2,492.74 crore as central financial assistance.

These projects are spread across 10 states, with a projected total investment of Rs 1,46,846 crore and estimated employment generation of approximately 1.80 lakh jobs.

At least 10 per cent of the saleable or leasable area within each cluster has been earmarked for RBF sheds. Construction of these Ready Built Factory sheds across the approved EMC parks is ongoing.

So far, 123 land allottees (manufacturers) have committed Rs 1,13,000 crore in investments. Of these, 9 units have commenced production, contributing Rs 12,569.69 crore in investment and generating employment for 13,680 individuals.

Key Findings from Impact Assessment

An independent assessment by the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) highlighted that the EMC 2.0 Scheme has accelerated the development of electronics manufacturing infrastructure, improved supply-chain responsiveness, and provided Ready Built Factory and Plug-and-Play facilities.

The scheme has also enhanced cost-efficient logistics and market competitiveness, generated significant direct and indirect employment, and promoted skill development and capacity building within the cluster ecosystem.

Approved EMC 2.0 Projects

The approved EMC 2.0 projects span multiple states, covering a total area of 4,399.68 acres with a combined project cost of Rs 5,226.49 crore.

