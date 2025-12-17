The Bulleit Group Wins Innovation SABRE Award For High-Stakes AI Reputation Campaign With Civitai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award recognizes The Bulleit Group's strategic leadership in navigating machine-native communications, AI safety storytelling, and high-stakes reputation management

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bulleit Group, a narrative systems and strategic communications consultancy, won the 2025 Innovation SABRE Award in the Start-Up Marketing category for its work with Civitai, the world's leading open-source platform for AI-generated images.

Recognized by PRovoke Media, the winning campaign,“From Correction to Celebration: How Civitai Overcame Scrutiny in the AI Image Revolution,” was honored for its strategic and transparent response to public scrutiny. The Bulleit Group's multi-layered response framework reinforced Civitai's leadership in generative AI safety, platform governance, and creator empowerment.

“Companies that sit at the center of emerging technology require clarity and accountability,” said Katie Helander, Director at The Bulleit Group and account lead for Civitai.“Our work with Civitai showcases how narrative systems, consistent executive visibility, and clear safety storytelling can reset public perception and restore trust during the highest-stakes moments.”

When misleading allegations surfaced about Civitai's content moderation, The Bulleit Group led a multi-phase response that spanned executive communications, press engagement, product storytelling, and community trust-building.

The team launched Civitai's Safety Center, public transparency reporting, and the SPINE framework, a platform-wide approach to surfacing, preventing, and neutralizing harmful outputs. These efforts demonstrated how strategic communications and product leadership can work in parallel to address public scrutiny, an approach The Bulleit Group uses across frontier technology sectors.

The campaign delivered measurable results that underscored both its strategic clarity and real-world impact. Within a year of partnering with The Bulleit Group, Civitai reduced negative media sentiment by 94%, reversing the tone of its public narrative while doubling its creator community to over six million monthly users.

Beyond communications, Civitai expanded its cultural influence through initiatives such as the Project Odyssey Film Competition and the company's first in-person AI creator gala. These community-building strategies positioned Civitai as both a technical leader and a steward of ethical and creative AI expression. The engagement also supported the public rollout of trust-building initiatives, including a dedicated Safety Center, transparency reporting, and the introduction of a platform-wide content safety framework.

The Bulleit Group's work underscores the role strategic communications plays in reinforcing institutional trust during moments of heightened visibility. From the outset, the team worked closely with Civitai to bring consistency and clarity to a complex narrative, coordinating across product, executive leadership, and external media engagement. By grounding every decision in factual context and long-term positioning, the campaign helped ensure that Civitai's response wasn't just reactive, but enduring and aligned with its broader commitments to safety, openness, and creative freedom.

The Bulleit Group specializes in helping early-stage and established organizations communicate their value, clarify technical narratives, manage high-stakes moments, and build durable reputational systems to support long-term growth.

About Bulleit Group

The Bulleit Group is a public relations and narrative systems consultancy that builds communications infrastructure built with trust, speed, and complexity for high-stakes technology companies. In 2025, The Bulleit Group was named one of PRovoke Media's Agencies of the Year and earned five SABRE category wins: Startup Marketing, Executive Visibility, Entertainment, LinkedIn Strategy, and Transportation & Logistics.

The agency partners with venture-backed startups, growth-stage companies, venture capital firms, and global enterprises to deliver positioning frameworks, media strategies, thought leadership, content development, social media strategies, crisis communications, and AI-optimized visibility reporting. Sector experience includes artificial intelligence, aerospace, defense, climate tech, logistics, creator infrastructure, and fintech, with former and current clients including Google, LinkedIn, Airbus, Bloomberg, Procter & Gamble, Zoox, Civitai, LVK, and Impulse Space.

Learn more at

Media Contact:

...