Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. To Contact Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors ofbreached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Alexandria Real Estate caused the company to misrepresent Alexandria's expected revenue and FFO (funds from operations) growth for the fiscal year 2025, particularly as it related to the growth of the Company's real estate operations.

If you currently own ARE and purchased prior to January 27, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.TM

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

...

(833) 672-0814