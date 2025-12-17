Rxlogic Launches New Website, Highlights 2026 Key Trends Shaping Pharmacy Benefits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLogic, a leading technology company for pharmacy benefit claims processing that provides a SaaS-based platform of smart adjudication solutions, today announces the launch of its redesigned website, , offering clearer, more intuitive opportunities for stakeholders to explore the Company's technology and services. Website visitors get an inside look at RxLogic's focus on transparency, modern infrastructure and practical tools, helping organizations manage pharmacy benefits with more control.

“Clients want visibility, flexibility and technology they can trust,” says Lori Daugherty, CEO, RxLogic.“Our market-facing platform and website reflect what clients are asking for: independent, unbiased technology solutions that simplify benefit management, improve member experience and enable organizations to take control over their pharmacy strategy.”

Concurrently, RxLogic articulates trends expected to reshape pharmacy benefits in 2026 as organizations move away from rigid legacy systems:



Increased demand for independent, impartial technology solutions, flexible benefit design and real-time data access.

Accelerated adoption of alternative PBM models to proactively address soaring drug costs and the lack of transparency in traditional PBM contracts, achieve greater accountability, value and better incentive alignment.

Expanded direct-to-consumer and cash-pay purchasing, enabling members to lower costs and allowing plans to improve member experience through simpler benefits and better navigation tools.

Movement toward unbundling pharmacy and medical services so stakeholders can choose to improve rebate transparency, control costs and allow for greater customization. Growth in specialty-drug carve-outs and modular benefit designs to manage rising complexity and cost.



“These shifts highlight the need for configurable technology that adapts to new pricing models, integrates across vendors and supports real-time decision-making,” continues Daugherty.“RxLogic's cloud-native platform reflects this direction, offering smart adjudication, rebate administration, benefit customization, prior authorization tools and network access in a single modular system. 2026 will reward organizations that invest in clear, flexible infrastructure, partner with a technology solutions provider that gives them the tools to stay ahead of these changes and strive to enhance affordability and clinical outcomes for their members.”

About RxLogic, LLC

RxLogic empowers stakeholders across the pharmacy claims ecosystem with SaaS technologies to drive efficiency in pharmacy benefit management. Smart solutions are designed for stakeholders throughout the healthcare ecosystem. Offering full-service claims adjudication, administration, rebate administration, prior authorization solutions, network access and ancillary services, RxLogic is recognized nationwide for its smart technology solutions dedicated client service. Visit

