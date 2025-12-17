403
Ex-German President Wulff tours historic locations in Turkey’s Iznik
(MENAFN) Germany’s former president, Christian Wulff, recently visited several historical landmarks in the district of Iznik, located in Türkiye’s northwestern Bursa province.
Accompanied by his daughter Annelena and close friends, Wulff toured sites ranging from the Istanbul Gate in the ancient city walls to the Afyon Sultan Mosaic Excavation Area.
At the Ancient Theater, the final stop on his tour, Wulff shared with Anadolu his admiration for Iznik, highlighting Türkiye’s rich historical and cultural legacy and the region’s recent significant archaeological discoveries.
He described the excavation of a basilica as particularly remarkable, predicting that it will attract Christians from around the world in the years ahead. Wulff also emphasized the importance of uncovering what is believed to be one of the earliest depictions of Jesus, dating back to approximately 380 AD.
Reflecting on the experience, Wulff said that, as a Christian, learning about the early days of Christianity in the region just centuries after Christ’s birth was profoundly moving. He added that Iznik holds enormous potential as a site for ongoing archaeological research and discoveries.
