Berlin demonstrators rally against continued Israel’s Gaza attacks
(MENAFN) Protesters in Berlin took to the streets on Tuesday in a torchlight march to show support for Palestinians and denounce Israel’s ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip.
The demonstration began at Hohenstaufen Square in the Kreuzberg district and proceeded toward the Hallesches Tor subway station, with participants carrying lanterns and candles.
Marchers waved Palestinian flags and voiced slogans such as "Terrorist Israel" and "freedom for Palestine," while also criticizing the German government for its backing of Israel.
According to reports, nearly 70,700 people—predominantly women and children—have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, with more than 171,000 injured, leaving large parts of the enclave in ruins.
