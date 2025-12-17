Trump Files $10Bn Defamation Suit Against BBC

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

United States President Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation on Monday in the Southern District of Florida, seeking up to $10 billion in damages over the broadcaster's editing of his January 6, 2021 speech that preceded the storming of the US Capitol. The complaint, lodged as a 33-page legal action, alleges that the BBC manipulated footage in a documentary to create a misleading impression of his remarks, injuring his reputation and violating Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

The suit includes two counts, each seeking at least $5 billion, and centres on a BBC“Panorama” documentary that aired in the United Kingdom a week before the 2024 US presidential election. Trump's legal team contends that the documentary spliced together portions of his speech delivered nearly an hour apart, omitting key sections in which he urged supporters to demonstrate peacefully and patriotically and instead suggesting he had encouraged violence.

Trump's complaint states that the BBC's edit falsely portrayed him as exhorting his audience to directly attack the Capitol, where lawmakers were certifying the 2020 presidential election results. The legal filing describes the broadcaster's actions as“false, defamatory, deceptive, disparaging, inflammatory, and malicious,” asserting that the presentation was designed to mislead viewers and damage his public standing.

Trump addressed reporters at the White House on Monday, accusing the BBC of putting“words in my mouth” and suggesting, without evidence, that advanced technology such as artificial intelligence might have been used in the editing process. He characterised the documentary's portrayal of his speech as“fake news” and part of a broader pattern of what his advisers describe as hostile media coverage.

See also Myanmar Seizes Nearly 10 000 Phones in Scam Network Raids

The BBC has acknowledged the editing of the footage and described it as an“error of judgment” that created an unintended impression of incitement, but it has consistently rejected claims that its coverage amounts to defamation under US law. BBC chairman Samir Shah previously apologised for the edit and told lawmakers that the broadcaster should have acted sooner to address the issue after it was identified internally. He defended the corporation's editorial standards against accusations of systemic bias.

The controversy over the edit first gained public attention after a leaked internal memorandum from a former adviser to the BBC's Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee alleged that the“Panorama” programme had spliced together remarks made more than 50 minutes apart, thereby misrepresenting the sequence and context of Trump's speech. That episode contributed to a leadership crisis at the BBC, culminating in the resignations of the director general and the head of news earlier this year.

Legal experts say the defamation claim faces significant challenges in US courts, particularly because proving actual malice against a media organisation is difficult when reporting on public figures. Additionally, the documentary in question was produced and broadcast in the UK, raising jurisdictional questions about whether the case can proceed in an American federal court. Trump's lawyers argue that the availability of the programme on international platforms, including through subscription services, gives US courts appropriate jurisdiction.

Trump's filing also accuses the BBC of violating Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, a statute that prohibits misrepresentation and unfair practices in trade or commerce. The inclusion of this state law count broadens the legal basis for the suit beyond traditional defamation claims.

See also FEMA's Acting Chief Steps Down After Short Tenure

Critics of the lawsuit note that the BBC's previous apology and actions taken after the internal memo emerged may be used by its legal team to argue against claims of malicious intent. The BBC has maintained that corrections were made when the issue was identified and that its editorial processes remain committed to impartiality and accuracy.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.