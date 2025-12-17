Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan's Economy Demonstrates Broad-Based Growth, Minister Says


2025-12-17 01:06:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 17. Kazakhstan's economy recorded a 6.4% expansion over the first eleven months of 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said during a government meeting dedicated to assessing the country's socioeconomic development, Trend reports.

The Ministry of National Economy reported that GDP growth was primarily underpinned by robust performance in the real sector. Industrial output growth accelerated to 7.4%, while agricultural production expanded by 6.1%. Substantial gains were also observed in transportation, which recorded growth of 20.3%, alongside construction at 14.7% and trade at 8.8%, indicating broad-based economic momentum across key sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin emphasized that the national economy has effectively adapted to external challenges and has transitioned onto a trajectory of sustainable development.

He further noted that accelerated growth in core industries is establishing a solid foundation for fulfilling social obligations and advancing large-scale infrastructure initiatives, in accordance with the President's directives to promote high-quality economic development and enhance living standards.

