Türkiye's Stock Exchange Closes Tuesday Lower
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary equity benchmark suffered losses on Tuesday, settling at 11,348.83 points—a 0.94% decline from the prior session's close.
The BIST 100 index opened trading at 11,470.03 before shedding 107.51 points by market close compared to Monday's finish. Intraday movements saw the benchmark hit a floor of 11,308.98, with its peak reaching 11,470.03.
Market breadth proved decidedly negative, with 68 indexes registering losses against just 30 that posted gains.
Trading activity was robust, with transaction volumes hitting 122.5 billion Turkish liras (equivalent to $2.86 billion). The index's aggregate market capitalization stood at 10.63 trillion liras ($249.5 billion).
Currency markets showed the USD/TRY pair at 42.7135 as of 6:20 pm local time (1520GMT). The EUR/TRY rate was recorded at 50.3610, while the GBP/TRY exchanged hands at 57.3290.
Commodity prices reflected global market conditions, with gold trading at $4,316.05 per ounce. Brent crude oil was priced at $58.80 per barrel.
