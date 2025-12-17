FIFA Honours Qatar Football Association

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: FIFA President Gianni Infantino thanked the Qatar Football Association (QFA) in appreciation of its efforts in hosting the FIFA Standing Committees, in the presence of representatives from international football federations.

Infantino honoured QFA President Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain on the sidelines of the FIFA Standing Committees meeting held in Doha yesterday.

The FIFA's Standing Committees meetings featured a distinguished Qatari presence alongside officials from international football federations during one of FIFA's most important annual gatherings.