Prime Minister Congratulates Saint Lucia Counterpart

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to H E Philip Joseph Pierre on the occasion of his swearing-in as Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, wishing him success in his duties and further progress and prosperity in the relations between the two countries.

