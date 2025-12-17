Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Congratulates Saint Lucia Counterpart

2025-12-17 01:01:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to H E Philip Joseph Pierre on the occasion of his swearing-in as Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, wishing him success in his duties and further progress and prosperity in the relations between the two countries.

The Peninsula

