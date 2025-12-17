403
Japan Posts USD2B Trade Surplus in November
(MENAFN) Japan has recorded its first trade surplus in five months, registering 322.3 billion yen ($2 billion) in November as American-bound exports climbed for the first time since March, according to government statistics released Wednesday.
Total export volume jumped 6.1% year-over-year to 9.71 trillion yen ($62.6 billion), representing the third consecutive monthly expansion, the nation's Finance Ministry reported. Growth was propelled by semiconductor and electronic component shipments to Asian markets, alongside pharmaceutical product exports destined for the US.
Import levels increased 1.3% to 9.39 trillion yen ($60.5 billion), marking three straight months of growth, driven by engine purchases from the EU and chip acquisitions from Asia, the ministry's preliminary data indicated, according to media.
US-bound exports surged 8.8% to 1.82 trillion yen ($11.7 billion), with automotive shipments rising 1.5%—the first increase since March, preceding the nation's industry tax hike.
"While the negative impact of the (US) tariffs has not been completely wiped out, November's US-bound auto exports offered a somewhat positive sign," said Takafumi Fujita, economist at the Meiji Yasuda Research Institute.
Japan's trade surplus with the US expanded 11.3% to 739.8 billion yen ($4.7 billion), registering the first increase in seven months. Imports from the US climbed 7.1% to 1.08 trillion yen ($6.9 billion).
In July, Tokyo and Washington reached a trade agreement reducing tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, with revised rates taking effect from September.
