Toobit Unveils Mystery Box Copy Trading Challenge With $100,000 In Rewards

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its Lucky Streak Challenge.

Running from December 16, 2025 to January 5, 2026, the campaign features a mystery box reward system with a total prize pool of $100,000.

Traders earn mystery boxes by completing tasks: a one-time starter task exclusively available for traders new to copy trading, and recurring daily tasks available to all traders based on achieving copy trading volume milestones.

"We believe in making trading both rewarding and exciting. The Lucky Streak Challenge is our way of adding an element of surprise and fun to the daily trading routine," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "It rewards traders for engaging with our copy trading tools, turning every successful copy trade into a chance to win high-value gadgets from the $100,000 reward pool."

The mystery boxes contain a variety of rewards, including gadgets like the iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB), Apple Watch Series 11, and the Nintendo Switch 2. Crypto rewards offer traders a share of Copy Trading Trial Funds, alongside exclusive airdrops. Winners also have the chance to secure limited-edition Toobit merchandise.

To participate, traders need to register on the event page. Full details are available on the announcement page.

The campaign launches amid the expansion of the digital asset ecosystem. With the total cryptocurrency market capitalization surging to $4 trillion in late 2025, derivatives trading, the primary venue for copy trading, continues to drive activity, representing up to 75% of total crypto trading volume.

This strong market growth, coupled with accelerated institutional adoption, fuels the demand for accessible tools like copy trading, which are essential for simplifying derivative trading for market participation.



