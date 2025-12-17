Jordan Launches National Packaging Recycling System Under EPR Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) - Jordan has launched a new national system for recycling packaging materials as part of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program, in cooperation with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and funded by Germany's Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety, and Consumer Protection (BMUKN).Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman said the initiative represents a key step in Jordan's transition toward a circular economy, reflecting the kingdom's commitment to sustainable waste management, reducing landfill waste, conserving natural resources, and fostering a recycling sector that encourages investment and creates green jobs.Under the EPR system, producers and importers are required to manage and process packaging materials after use, keeping them within the economic cycle for as long as possible and minimizing environmental impacts, in line with international best practices.Suleiman noted that Jordan has established a supportive legislative framework, including the 2020 Waste Management Framework Law and specific regulations for the packaging waste sector, emphasizing that the success of the system depends on the commitment of all stakeholders. He also called on the private sector to actively participate as a key partner in environmental protection and national economic growth.Maen Ayasrah, Director of the Center for Energy and Environmental Sustainability at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, said the system is essential for advancing Jordan's waste management and circular economy efforts. He highlighted that responsibilities will be fairly distributed among producers, ensuring industrial competitiveness, stimulating recycling investment, and creating new jobs, consistent with the country's economic modernization vision.Through a video message, Germany's Environment Minister Carsten Schneider praised the EPR system as a model of Jordan-Germany cooperation, demonstrating the economic and practical viability of sustainability and circular economy initiatives. Marious Rau, Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Jordan, also commended the Ministry of Environment for leading the initiative, noting that private sector participation is crucial for the system's long-term success.Operational implementation of the system will be handled by AVTR, a subsidiary of Greater Amman Municipality, which has established the necessary institutional infrastructure, assembled an expert team, and developed a dedicated digital registration platform for participating companies.The project is supported by the German government under its Export Initiative for Environmental Protection, with technical supervision from Cyclos GmbH, in partnership with Jordan's Ministry of Environment, Greater Amman Municipality, and Jordanian Chambers of Industry and Commerce.The launch marks the official start of EPR implementation in Jordan, positioning the kingdom as a regional leader in circular economy practices in the Middle East and North Africa.